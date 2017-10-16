 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 SURPRISE EVICTION! Lucinda Nicholas To Get Eliminated!

In Bigg Boss 11's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we saw Shivani Durga getting eliminated. She was the third person to leave the house, the first being Priyank Sharma, who was asked to leave the house as he fought with Akash Dadlani, while the second to get evicted was Zubair Khan.

Now, we hear that tonight's episode will have a surprise eviction. Lucinda Nicholas will be leaving the house today!

It has to be recalled that the padosis were given a task by Bigg Boss. They had to hide their identity from the other contestants, but they fail. Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani get to know that they are lying.

Since the padosis fail in their task, they are punished and one of the padosis is asked to leave the house. The contestants are asked to write on a chit as to who should leave the house. Apparently, Lucinda is voted out by the contestants.

18 contestants had entered the house; with the latest eviction 14 contestants will be fighting for the Bigg Boss 11 trophy.