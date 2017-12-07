 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: TEARS OF JOY! Shilpa Shinde’s Mother Asks Housemates Not To Abuse Shilpa! (PICS)

Bigg Boss 11 : Shilpa Shinde CRIES after MEETING mother inside house | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 makers are all set to surprise the fans and contestants with the latest luxury budget task - Statue Task. The housemates will have their families and friends visiting them.

During this task, the Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to freeze as one of the family members of the contestants enters the house. The task will test the emotional control and patience of the housemates.

Shilpa’s Mother Enters Bigg Boss 11 House As per the latest promo, Shilpa Shinde's mother will be visiting her in the Bigg Boss house. She will be giving some wise advice to the housemates. Shilpa’s Mother Advises The Housemates In the latest promo, as soon as Shilpa's mother enters the house, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to ‘freeze'. Shilpa's mother tells everyone that she is happy that the housemates gave Shilpa, a ‘mother's' position. Shilpa’s Mother Hugs Her Also, she asks everyone not to disrespect Shilpa (mother). She tells them that all are playing well, but advises not to abuse each other. She hugs Shilpa and kisses her. Bigg Boss 11 Statue Task Everyone in the house are teary-eyed. After Bigg Boss' frees Shilpa, she hugs her mother and introduces her to Vikas. Later, everyone greets Shilpa's mother.

Shilpa Shinde's mother visits the #BB11 house & she has some wise words for all the housemates! Tune in tomorrow to watch what she has to say! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4pkvAeEYEG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

This task will not only make the housemates teary-eyed, but the fans are sure to get emotional too.

