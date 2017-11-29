 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Thapki Pyaar Ki’s Smita Singh Says The Show Is NO MORE Entertaining!

Television actress Smita Singh, who is known for comedy and adorable characters in the shows like Hitler Didi, Bhagyavidhata and Thapki Pyaar Ki, talks about the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss has changed from what it used to be initially. Now the people inside the house fight in the worst way even if we compare them with the road side fights. It's no more entertaining for me. I think people in the house should show their creativity and talent. They need to understand the value of the platform.

Smita Singh feels that the contestants look too gorgeous and pretty inside the house, but unfortunately play the evil. The way they perform sometime is shameful to watch. She adds, "Being from the same fraternity I don't wish people to judge and point us saying we are like that, who looks to be educated but behaves uneducated."

When asked if she want to join the coming seasons, "I would love to be part if the show continued the way it was initially but now I doubt. I don't feel if I can adjust in that atmosphere. It would be really difficult for me and if I lost my passion in any case, it would be harmful for other contestants (laughs)."

