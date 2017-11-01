 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Housemates Perform Luv Tyagi & Dhinchak Pooja’s Haldi Ceremony!!

Apart from fights in the Bigg Boss 11 house, the housemates are doing a lot of masti! Recently, we saw the housemates teasing Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. Now it's Dhinchak Pooja's time as she had recently confessed that she likes Luv Tyagi.

After getting to know this, the housemates started teasing both Luv and Pooja. Not just this, the housemates also performed Luv and Pooja's haldi ceremony!

In the uncut video on Voot, Akash is seen telling Luv that Dhinchak Pooja likes him. When Luv tells him that he doesn't like her, Akash stops him by telling not to say so, as she has huge fan base!

Priyank is also seen calling himself as Dhinchak Pooja's brother. He tells Akash and others that they will take dowry from Luv! He brings haldi and goes on to apply it to Luv. The housemates forcefully apply haldi to Luv.

Pooja was seen covering blanket, but Arshi forcefully applies haldi to Pooja as well! The housemates were then seen playing around with the haldi! Vikas forcefully applies haldi to Hina. Arshi goes on to apply haldi to Hiten, but he stops her.

It has to be recalled that Akash was trying to get close to Pooja. The host of the show, Salman Khan had even trolled Akash that like Lucinda, even Pooja will not give him any attention!