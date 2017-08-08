 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Theme Revealed; Monalisa’s Husband Vikrant Approached!

The makers of biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11 are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting and exciting. The readers must be aware that this season too, the makers have decided to welcome a few commoners who are popular on social media.

According to the latest reports, the theme of the show has been revealed. Read on to know more....

Bigg Boss Theme Bigg Boss 11 will have two houses. This season theme is ‘padosi (neighbours)'. Apparently, both the houses will be treated as ‘Neighbourhood'. Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan to bring farmhouse theme in next season | FilmiBeat Monalisa’s Husband Vikrant Approached! There are reports that Monalisa's husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot has been approached for the show. It has to be recalled that Mona had participated in the previous season. Mona & Vikrant Mona got married to Vikrant in the Bigg Boss house, which became the talk of the town as it was said that they got married on the show for the money and TRPs! Mona and Vikrant had also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Mona Wants Her Husband On Bigg Boss House Mona had recently revealed that she wants her husband to get locked inside the Bigg Boss house because she wanted him to know what she went through while she was in the house. Mona Wants Vikrant To Know What She Went Through! The Bhojpuri actress was quoted by the entertainment website as saying, "He always used to make fun of me, that's why I cried so much inside the house, now I would like to see him getting locked in the house. He needs to know what all I went through." Mona Neither Confirmed Nor Denied The Reports! When Mona was asked if Vikrant has been approached by Bigg Boss makers, she said, "I can't really say anything now, I don't know anything but as I said that day, I would love to see him in the house. Let's pray for the best." Bigg Boss From September 24 This season's Bigg Boss will start early. The show might be launched on September 24 and is likely to end in January. Because of Bigg Boss, it was said that India's Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa were scrapped.

Although there are rumours that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa might be revamped, there are no confirmed reports. Apparently, post Bigg Boss, India's Got Talent might take its place and Veteran actor Anupam Kher might join his wife Kiron Kher, as a judge on the show.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Bigg Boss...