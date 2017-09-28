 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss 11: These 6 Celebrities & 5 Commoners To Enter The Show!

The most awaited reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11 is around the corner. With just a couple of days left the makers are building the hype around the show. The show was recently launched and the host of the show, Salman Khan has promised that the show will be a full entertainment package.
We had recently revealed a few names of celebrities and commoners who might be seen on the show. Now, according to reports, here is the list of 11 contestants - out of which 6 are celebrities and 5 of them are commoners, who have apparently been confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house...
Hina Khan
According to credible source, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ex-actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist, Hina Khan has given a nod for the show. It has to be recalled that the actress had earlier denied the reports of her entering the show and been offered a huge amount.
Vikas Gupta
Lost Boy Productions' Head, Vikas Gupta will also be seen on the show. Recently, Sunny Leone also confirmed that he is going to be part of BB 11.
Priyank Sharma
Winner of MTV Splitsvilla, Priyank Sharma is also reportedly a part of Bigg Boss 11. Priyank has a huge fan following amongst the youth.
Abrar Zahoor
The actor and model, Abrar Zahoor, who was seen on Neerja, is also apparently part of the Colors' reality show.
Benafsha Soonawalla
MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, who was in news for dating Varun Sood, will also enter the Bigg Boss 11 house.
Rao Karan Yadav
Among commoners, Rao Karan Yadav, who is from Manesa, will be part of the reality show. Apparently, he is a philanthropist. (Picture will be updated soon)
Sapna Choudhary
Controversial singer and dancer, Sapna Choudhary, from Haryana will also enter the show. Apparently, Sapna was also approached last year for the show.
Zubair Khan
Haseena Parkar's son-in-law Zubair Khan, who is also a producer and director, will enter the house as a commoner. His film, Lakeer Ka Fakeer had ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Ajaz Khan in the lead role.
Jyoti Kumari
Jyoti Kumari, a peon's daughter, who resides in Patna, will apparently be entering the house.