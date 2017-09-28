 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss 11: These 6 Celebrities & 5 Commoners To Enter The Show!

CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss 11: These 6 Celebrities & 5 Commoners To Enter The Show!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The most awaited reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11 is around the corner. With just a couple of days left the makers are building the hype around the show. The show was recently launched and the host of the show, Salman Khan has promised that the show will be a full entertainment package.

We had recently revealed a few names of celebrities and commoners who might be seen on the show. Now, according to reports, here is the list of 11 contestants - out of which 6 are celebrities and 5 of them are commoners, who have apparently been confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house...

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

According to credible source, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ex-actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist, Hina Khan has given a nod for the show. It has to be recalled that the actress had earlier denied the reports of her entering the show and been offered a huge amount.

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Ghulam actress will also be part of the show.

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta

Lost Boy Productions' Head, Vikas Gupta will also be seen on the show. Recently, Sunny Leone also confirmed that he is going to be part of BB 11.

Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma

Winner of MTV Splitsvilla, Priyank Sharma is also reportedly a part of Bigg Boss 11. Priyank has a huge fan following amongst the youth.

Abrar Zahoor

Abrar Zahoor

The actor and model, Abrar Zahoor, who was seen on Neerja, is also apparently part of the Colors' reality show.

Benafsha Soonawalla

Benafsha Soonawalla

MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, who was in news for dating Varun Sood, will also enter the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Rao Karan Yadav

Rao Karan Yadav

Among commoners, Rao Karan Yadav, who is from Manesa, will be part of the reality show. Apparently, he is a philanthropist. (Picture will be updated soon)

Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary

Controversial singer and dancer, Sapna Choudhary, from Haryana will also enter the show. Apparently, Sapna was also approached last year for the show.

Zubair Khan

Zubair Khan

Haseena Parkar's son-in-law Zubair Khan, who is also a producer and director, will enter the house as a commoner. His film, Lakeer Ka Fakeer had ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Ajaz Khan in the lead role.

Jyoti Kumari

Jyoti Kumari

Jyoti Kumari, a peon's daughter, who resides in Patna, will apparently be entering the house.

Shivani Durgah

Shivani Durgah

Replacing Om Swami will be a ‘sadvi', Shivani Durgah, who is from Noida.

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos