 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss 11: These 6 Celebrities & 5 Commoners To Enter The Show!

The most awaited reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11 is around the corner. With just a couple of days left the makers are building the hype around the show. The show was recently launched and the host of the show, Salman Khan has promised that the show will be a full entertainment package.

We had recently revealed a few names of celebrities and commoners who might be seen on the show. Now, according to reports, here is the list of 11 contestants - out of which 6 are celebrities and 5 of them are commoners, who have apparently been confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house...