 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: This Is How A Friend Saved Arshi, When Arshi’s Father Found C*nd*ms In Her Wardrobe

The most controversial contestant of Bigg Boss 11 house, Arshi Khan has been in limelight since the beginning. Recently, we had revealed about an unseen video, in which she was seen asking a dirty question which left Vikas Gupta embarrassed.

In another unseen video, she was seen in conversation with Vikas and Puneesh, where she had revealed as to how she had to lie to her father, when he found a box of something (name not revealed) in her wardrobe! Read on to know more...

Arshi To Vikas & Puneesh In the video, Arshi reveals to Vikas and Puneesh, that her father, who was in Bhopal visited her in Mumbai. When she was out of the house, he was cleaning her wardrobe and found a packet of something (we assume it to be a c*nd*m). Arshi Caught! Immediately, Arshi gets a call from her mother, who asked her, "Yeh kya hai? Aur ye nikla hua hai aur istemaal kiya hua hai, uske andar laga hua aur ghusaa hua mila hai (What is this? And this has been removed and used)." Arshi Was Scared To Go Home! Arshi says that she was so scared that she didn't go home that day. The next day, she took a friend along and told her father that the ‘thing' belonged to her friend. It was that the matter cooled down. Puneesh & Vikas Were In Splits! Arshi also revealed that her father asked her friend whether that ‘thing' belonged to her or the guy. He even added that he understands these things. On hearing Arshi's story, Puneesh and Vikas were in splits. Mahima Singh Puri Helped Arshi! Mahima Singh Puri, a Bhojpuri actress, confirmed about the incident. She also claimed that she is that friend, who helped Arshi. And as we guessed, Mahima confirms that the ‘thing' is c*nd*m. Mahima Took The Entire Blame! Mahima was quoted by IB Times as saying, "I had to take the entire blame. Arshi Khan made me apologise to her father. I was not engaged but Arshi made me tell her father that I was and that the c*nd*ms actually were for my use with my boyfriend." Mahima Adds… "As my boyfriend lives with his family, he gave the packet to me for safe keeping. This is what I was made to say by Arshi."

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma is CONFUSED Person! Priyank Is SANDWICHED Between Hina & Vikas!

(Images Source: Colors TV & Snapshots from Voot)