 »   »   » Bigg Boss Becomes Top Trending TV Show; Arshi Khan Is Most Searched Entertainer!

Looks like Bigg Boss is all set to make new records, this year (2017). The show has been hitting the headlines since the time it was announced. Eversince it was aired, the show has been creating a huge noise, thanks to the controversial contestants.

The show has also managed to enter the TRP chart. Apparently, the makers are also planning to extend the show as they want to take advantage of the ratings! Read on to know more...

Bigg Boss Becomes Top Trending TV Show Apparently, Bigg Boss 11 and Bigg Boss Tamil are at the sixth most trending topics on Google Trends in 2017. Apart from Bigg Boss, The Kapil Sharma Show has also managed to find its place in the Google Trends. TKSS is said to be at the ninth place in the list. Bigg Boss 11 To Get Extension? The finale of Bigg Boss 11 was scheduled to take place in mid-January. But according to the latest buzz that the makers are planning to extend the show for two weeks! Also, the producers of the reality show have asked the host, Salman Khan for the availability of his dates post mid-January. Bigg Boss 11 A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "It has been a very successful season of Bigg Boss this year." Bigg Boss 11 To Get 2 Weeks Extension? "The numbers have been good and even the people who never followed the show in the previous seasons are talking about the current edition. Therefore, they have decided to give Bigg Boss 11 an extension of two weeks in order to take full advantage." Wild Card Entry & Secret Room The show has only four weeks in hand and lots to cover as eight contestants are inside the house. This time, there has been only one wild card entry (Dhinchak Pooja) and no one is sent to the secret room yet. It has to be seen what the makers are planning. Arshi Khan Most Popular BB 11 Contestant Coming back to the controversial contestants of the show, Arshi Khan, the self-proclaimed seduction queen, has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Arshi Most Googled Entertainer! Apparently, Arshi has emerged as the most Googled entertainer in India, after Sunny Leone! She has secured the second place. Arshi Beats Sapna & Shilpa! Arshi has beaten her fellow contestants, Sapna Choudhary (who is at 3rd place), Shilpa Shinde (7th place) and Bandgi Kalra (8th place).

Bigg Boss 11: Fans Troll Hina Khan For Ordering Shilpa Shinde To Use 'RO Water' For Cooking!