 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: TV Celebs & Fans Slam Shilpa Shinde & Support Vikas Gupta

Shilpa Shinde has been targeting Vikas Gupta from the day one in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She has been teasing and irritating Vikas, for what he did for her outside the house.
For the uninitiated, it is said that Vikas Gupta, who was &TV's head of programming, played a major role in replacing Shilpa Shinde on the popular show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Apparently, she has been taking revenge on Vikas in the house!
Shilpa Tortures Vikas
Shilpa has been torturing Vikas so much that he tried to escape from the house a couple of times because of her! He even added that he is ready to pay the makers Rs 2 Crores as penalty for breaching the contract.
Fans Support Vikas
While a few fans felt Vikas was playing a victim card and started trending, #iamwithshilpa, many of them took to social media to support Vikas by trending, #isupportvikas.
TV Celebs Support Vikas
Even television celebrities took to social media to slam Shilpa Shinde for her inhuman behaviour and supported Vikas Gupta.
Aly Goni wrote, "Shilpa shinde Such a psycho u r... vikas be strong bro 👍🏼."
Ravi Dubey
"Felt sad looking at @lostboy54 ‘s condition in the house ....Shilpa and Akash's behaviour is extremely disappointing..."
Sargun Mehta
In Instagram story, Sargun wrote, "@lostboyjourney you have shown immense strength of character by not stooping to #shilpashinde's level. How does one get so inhuman.
Suyyash Rai
"Ive worked with Shilpa Ji also... for me shez realllyyy sweet but i am completely clueless about what shez wanting to do in the house man !!"
Gauhar Khan
"Gauhar wrote a serious of tweets. In one of her tweet, she wrote, "What I am shocked at is that, why is absolutely no 1 sitting Shilpa down n explaining to her that torturing some 1 is wrong!!It's not a task."
She further wrote, "If she says she's been wronged in the outside world by Vikas, how is this behaviour correct??sad that no1 has a voice for sensible thngs."
Manu Punjabi
Manu, who was one of the commoner on Bigg Boss 10 wrote, "Its height of torcher. @shilpa Shinde if that's called Masti if that's called majak. @akash @shilpashinde_1👎@love u @lostboyjourney👌
Read Fans’ Tweets: Harsh Kumar
Shilpa has fan following due to fictional show but vikas gupta has made his fans.that's power of @lostboy54 #VikasGupta ... Support Vikas Gupta
Kriya Reddy
"The way #VikasGupta was tortured by #ShilpaShinde is disgusting @ColorsTV Bullying is not entertainment.1word for today's #bb11 is inhuman."