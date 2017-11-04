 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: TV Celebs & Fans Slam Shilpa Shinde & Support Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta SUPPORTED by Ex Bigg Boss Winner Gauhar Khan | FilmiBeat

Shilpa Shinde has been targeting Vikas Gupta from the day one in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She has been teasing and irritating Vikas, for what he did for her outside the house.

For the uninitiated, it is said that Vikas Gupta, who was &TV's head of programming, played a major role in replacing Shilpa Shinde on the popular show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Apparently, she has been taking revenge on Vikas in the house!