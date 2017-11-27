 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: TWITTER WAR! Rocky & Karan Patel Slam Each Other, Courtesy Hina Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan has been receiving a lot of flak not only from fans, but also from the television celebrities. The fans feel Hina is manipulative and instigates fights in the house. Recently, fans had lashed out at Priyank Sharma and Hina for targeting Arshi Khan.

Television celebrities, Kishwer Merchant (who had also been part of Bigg Boss previously) and Karan Patel took to Twitter to express their opinions. Although Karan Patel didn't mention Hina's name (though it pointed towards her), the rude comments didn't go well with Hina's alleged boyfriend, Rocky, who took to twitter and lashed out at him! Read the tweets...

Kishwer Merchant It all started with Kishwer Merchant's tweet, "Every person in the house makes mistakes,sometimes even a blunder..U rectify it by dilse saying sorry and moving on to becoming a better version of urself.. I DONT see tht in @eyehinakhan 's case #BB11 ✌️." Karan Patel's Reply To which Karan Patel replied, "Agree with you @KishwerM .... pehle jiski burai karne mein busy ho ke breakfast ke liye late hue, ussi ko phir bola mera nashta kyu nahi banaya aur phir apne poonch ke dono hisse yani Priyank aur Luv ko jama kar ke ro dena .. 😂😂 aare humko andha samjha hai kya ? 😂. Karan’s Opinion Karan Patel also clarified by tweeting, "My opinions on the #BigBoss11 contestants are my personal ones and not intended to hurt any particular person or their fans. I will stick to expressing what i feel when i see the episodes. @ColorsTV take a bow, great season. @tentej and @lostboy54 my favourites. #MyViewsMyOpinion." Karan Asks #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai? Karan further wrote, "Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai 😂😂. #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul ." Rocky Irked With Karan’s Tweet; Calls Karan, Vikas’ Pet! Looks like this didn't go well with Hina's alleged boyfriend, Rocky, who also took a dig at Karan through Twitter. He also called Karan, 'Vikas' pet'! Rocky Takes A Dig At Karan! Rocky wrote, "#YehGhatiyapaKyaKehlatahai #KitnaGandaKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace #GandiSuratGandiNiyat #FaketoTheSoul... One Answer to Vikas's Pets #SlowClaps 👏 D day Vikas befriends Hina again in the house these guys will change again or not 🤣#AurKabaadHoGaya #BologeTohSunoge." Rocky & Karan’s Twitter War Continues… It didn't stop there as Karan provided evidences as to why he slammed Hina. He shared a few clips, through which he proved Hina wrong. To answer Karan, Rocky too, commented on a video in which Karan was seen fighting in a cricket match. Rocky Wrote… "Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan?👎 Imagine what will happen if he's in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman #BologeTohSunoge." Karan Wrote… "Most #Important rule I #Strictly believe in, is that no matter what, i think we should keep all our views that we put forth #Funny but #NonAbusive and I DO NOT WISH FOR ANYONE TO CROSS THE LINE OF DIGNITY BY USING ABUSIVE LANGUAGE FOR A WOMAN. #AbusingIsNotFunny 🙏 #BiggBoss11." Whom Does Karan Supports? Karan wrote, "And on that note, once again, #MyFavourites in the #BigBoss11 season are @tentej and @lostboy54 ..... and i hope one of them stands as a proud winner this season ...." Karan Clarifies… "😂 not even once in any of my tweets about #BiggBoss11 have i mentioned the concerned contestants name, i jus stated that persons traits with a few hashtags and that particular contestant's fans guessed the name bang on. 😂. Bt 👏 for their loyalty. #YehGuessWorkKyaKehlataHai 😂" Karan Writes… After Rocky shared a fan's post that had Karan's video, Karan started sharing Hina's videos from Bigg Boss house. Sharing a video, Karan wrote, "Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies 😂😂." Karan Shared Another Video… "What u see here are #Facts and are not #Disrespect to Anyone. And for those over educated illetrates, what u see here is called #TheTruth and #NotTrolling so just because u dont have a strong comeback dont make it an issue about Respect. ..." (Watch the videos below)

Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NAuelbv5Wq — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

What u see here are #Facts and are not #Disrespect to Anyone. And for those over educated illetrates, what u see here is called #TheTruth and #NotTrolling so just because u dont have a strong comeback dont make it an issue about Respect. ... pic.twitter.com/WgsVNDP8eT — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

Well, we don't know how this TWITTER WAR will end!

