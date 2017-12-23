 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Ujjwal Rana Shares Shilpa Shinde’s #ThrowbackVideo With A HEARTWARMING Message

Shilpa Shinde is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Initially, she received a lot of backlash because of her fight with her co-contestant, Vikas Gupta. But later the duo became friends and fans loved their jodi.

Post Hiten Tejwani's eviction, once again Shilpa was targeted as a few of them felt that she flipped and blamed her for Hiten's exit. But, many fans and even celebrities are still rooting for her! One such celebrity is Ujjwal Rana, who shared cutest throwback video of Shilpa Shinde, with heartwarming message.

Shilpa Shinde’s #ThrowbackVideo The video dates back to 2004, when Shilpa was at a house party with her colleagues. In the video, the actress is seen making fun of the food (raita and papad) placed on the table, while others were seen laughing at her antics. Ujjwal Writes... Sharing the video, Ujjwal wrote, "People say... she is fake...problematic...flip...unconcern...unprofessional... People who know her... she is kind hearted, emotional,strong, self respected...Professional, concern to her surroundings...real fighter... and above all...a good human being... who always take stand for herself...(I have seen her taking stand for others too.. out of the way.. but people forget)." Ujjwal Is Happy For Shilpa "Very happy for dear shilpa who finally in the big boss show and now the whole world can see real shilpa shinde...... Yes guys every movement of shilpa in the house is real of her..." Shilpa Never Changed Herself! "She never changed her-self ever.. Still remember 26July Mumbai flood 2005 I casually called her just to know she is safe and sound and she was not able to talk properly because she was busy in her car to helping people giving them food...And even taking them...giving lifts here to their just for her satisfaction...that she is doing something..." Ujjwal's Heartwarming Message For Shilpa "So many stories small or big list are never ending just because she doesn't want others to know she says "चल ना महान नहीं बनना मुझे" heard so many times from her..." Ujjwal Wants Shilpa To Win The Show! "After doing so much for others she react other way round and make them realize she did nothing...yes that's how a "FLIP" u are.. Just sharing a small old clip of my house without her permission... she still act... react...the same way.... She is just like that... shilpa stay strong be a winner..."

