 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 UNCUT: Aww! Bandgi Sends A ROMANTIC Surprise To Puneesh On His Birthday!

This season, Bigg Boss had only one couple, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. The duo's make-out sessions inside the house had created headlines. It became such a big issue that even the host of the show, Salman Khan, had warned them a couple of times!

Unfortunately, Bandgi was evicted, while Puneesh is locked inside the house. Luckily, Bandgi is back on the show, but as padosi and only for a task. Puneesh happiness is doubled as he is also celebrating his birthday today (December 27), on the same day as Salman Khan, and is expecting to meet his lady-love!

Bigg Boss Sends A Cake To Puneesh Bigg Boss surprises Puneesh by sending him a cake on his birthday. The housemates are seen happily celebrating his birthday. Puneesh even plans to send the cake to the padosi house. Bandgi Wants To Do Something Special For Puneesh On the other hand, Bandgi wants to do something special for Puneesh and Hina's boyfriend, Rocky, Vikas' mother and Shilpa's brother suggest her to make something out of bread, butter and biscuits! Bandgi’s ROMANTIC Surprise For Puneesh They help her in making ‘I Love U' with the bread and biscuits. She wonders as to how to send it to Puneesh. Housemates Celebrate Puneesh’s Birthday Bandgi, Shilpa's brother and Rocky request Bigg Boss to send this special thing to Puneesh. Meanwhile in the Bigg Boss house, Puneesh and others cut the cake and share it. Vikas even smears the cake on Puneesh's face. Luv & Shilpa Bigg Boss finally lets her send the plate to Puneesh. Luv goes to the store room and finds the plate. He is surprised and says ‘Bandgi', even Shilpa joins him. Puneesh Is Happy! Luv and Shilpa give the plate to Puneesh, who is impressed with the romantic gift. He too sends the cake which had ‘Happy' and ‘to yo' written on it! Bandgi Cuts The Cake The padosis get Puneesh's cake. Bandgi cuts the cake, while the family members and friends sing for Puneesh.

(Images Source: Snapshots from Voot video)

