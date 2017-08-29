 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Secret Is Out; MTV Splitsvilla Fame Gauri Arora To Participate With Parth?

Bigg Boss 11 is grabbing headlines for the contestants' list and the new theme. Many celebrities and popular people (commoners) have been already approached. While a few have accepted the offers, many have refused to be part of the show.

As we revealed earlier, the theme of the show is Padosis (neighbourhood). Recently, the first promo that featured Salman Khan and his padosis was also aired. Now, another secret of Bigg Boss 11 house has been revealed. Read on to know the latest updates of the show...

Bigg Boss 11 Will Have The Biggest House In The History! According to the latest report, Bigg Boss 11 will have the biggest house in the history of the reality show. The makers are also planning to bring a new twist on the show. Bigg Boss 11 Underground Jail! Apparently, Bigg Boss 11 house will see an underground jail. The jail might be unveiled during the premiere. The jail will be used to punish the wrongdoers of the house. Underground Jail Is Used As…. Also, this underground jail of Bigg Boss 11 house might also be used as a secret room - i.e., some contestants may be sent to jail as secret contestants! Who Will Be Jailed? The makers will ask a few contestants from one side of the house to jail someone from the other side of the house. MTV Splitsvilla Fame Gautam Aka Gauri Arora Approached! If rumours are to be believed, MTV Splitsvilla fame Gautam aka Gauri Arora has been approached for the reality show. According to the Bollywoodlife report, her boyfriend Parth has been shortlisted for the show. Gauri Arora’s BF Parth On Bigg Boss 11! Wait! This is not Parth Samthaan. Co-incidentally, Gauri's boyfriend name is Parth and the duo might be seen together on Bigg Boss 11. While Gauri will enter as celebrity, Parth will enter as a commoner. Gauri Denies Parth’s Participation! While Gauri confirmed that she has been approached for the reality show, she added that nothing has been finalised yet. She also denied her boyfriend Parth being a part of the show.

Apparently, Bigg Boss 11 is slated to air on October first week.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Bigg Boss 11.