 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 UNSEEN! Arshi Khan’s DIRTY Question Embarrass Vikas Gupta!

Bigg Boss 11 has been creating a lot of buzz and that's all because of the controversial contestants! The contestants stay in the house for 24 hours. Everything happening on the Bigg Boss house cannot be shown on television due to time constraint and also because contestants use words which are unfit to be shown on national television.

However, these videos are published on Voot in 'unseen/uncut' section. Here are a couple of interesting 'unseen uncut' videos of Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Read on to know more...

Unseen Video 1: Arshi Chilling With Priyank, Vikas & Luv Arshi Khan is seen chilling on couch, while Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi are with her. All of a sudden Arshi asks Vikas, "Sh*l*j*t khawoge." Vikas Embarrassed Priyank and Luv do not understand what Arshi means by that! While Priyank asks Arshi to repeat, Vikas is embarrassed with Arshi's dirty question and asks her, "Mujhe kyon scandalise kar rahe ho yaar." Vikas Hits Arshi With A Pillow Vikas hits Arshi with a pillow, while Arshi repeats the question. Vikas tells, "National TV peh bakwaas karegi yeh ladki." When Priyank asks Vikas as to what does that mean, Vikas replies, "Vi*gr*." Priyank & Luv Are Shocked Priyank and Luv are shocked. Vikas asks Arshi to do all non-sense with bugs bunny (Luv) as rabbits are h*rny! But, Arshi tells Vikas that she is not interested in rabbits and loves horses! Unseen Video 2: Shilpa Gets Teary-eyed Shilpa is seen talking to Puneesh Sharma in the garden area. She tells him that she becomes teary-eyed on hearing the Bollywood song, "Phlon ka taron ka saab ka kehna hai." Shilpa Gets Caught By The Police! She also narrates an incident, when she was driving and cried a lot on hearing the song. But the police caught her as they misunderstood that she was drunk! Shilpa says Puneesh that she had to do a drama to escape from the police.

