 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Unseen: Dhinchak Pooja Makes A Shocking Revelation About Bigg Boss To Arshi Khan!

A lot of things are happening inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. But everything is not shown on television. A few uncut and unseen videos have been updated in Voot that are really interesting!

We had recently reported about Dhinchak Pooja and Luv Tyagi's haldi ceremony and how Priyank Sharma was seen discussing about his sexual orientation with his friends in the unseen videos. In an unseen episode of the show, Dhinchak Pooja makes a shocking revelation about Bigg Boss to Arshi Khan.

In the video, Arshi was seen having an intense urge to smoke but Dhinchak Pooja stops her. Pooja even tells her that she would not be smoking as there are cameras in the smoking room!

Arshi, who was ignorant about cameras in the smoking room, tells Pooja that the footages will not be shown to the public. But, Pooja, who had watched a few episodes of Bigg Boss, shocks Arshi by informing her about the earlier episode of Jyoti Kumari, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde inside the smoking room! She even says that nothing is hidden in the Bigg Boss house!

Arshi was shocked by the revelation and she even asked Pooka as to what all was showed about the house.