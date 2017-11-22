 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 UNSEEN! Did Priyank Sharma Just Confess That He Had Developed Feelings For Benafsha?

Ever since Benafsha Soonawala is out of the Bigg Boss 11 house, she has been clarifying about her relationship with Priyank Sharma. She has made it clear that the conversations she had with Priyank was for fun and a big fat joke!

But, an unseen video on Voot has raised questions about Benafsha and Priyank's relationship in the house again! Read on to know what is in the video...

Priyank & Benafsha Got Attracted Towards Each Other! In the video, Priyank is seen telling Luv Tyagi that he regrets getting close with Benafsha in the house. Even though they (Ben and Priyank) have partners outside, they got attracted towards each other inside the house. Luv Says… Luv is seen telling Priyank, "Exactly, hojata hai yeh sab... boyfriend, girlfriend hone ke baad bi...feelings ajate hai." Priyank Is Concerned Priyank is concerned that he will have to face problems after he goes out, since he doesn't want to lose his girlfriend. But Luv tells him that if he genuinely clarifies it to her, everything will be sorted out. Priyank Is Glad He Never Got Physical With Ben! Priyank is happy that he and Ben never got physical. He says, "I am really glad, ek chiz ke liye ki, Benaf aur main kabhi physical nahi hue ek dusre ke sath poore show me. Kabhi nahi hue." Priyank Adds… "Jabki chances ho jaate ki haan... but we made sure that this never happened. That is a good thing, as I don't feel like I have cheated on anyone."

Now that Priyank's girlfriend, Divya Agarwal doesn't want to talk about him, it has to be seen what Benafsha's reaction will be after watching this video...

