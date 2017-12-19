 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Unseen! Hina Khan’s BF Rocky Was Offered BB 11; Hina Says Vikas Can’t Do ‘Khatron’!

Bigg Boss 11 has been creating a lot of buzz, thanks to the controversial contestants. The contestants stay in the house for 24 hours. But, not everything is shown on television due to time constraint.

A few interesting videos are published on Voot. Here's a couple of interesting videos of Hina Khan, where the actress is seen discussing about her boyfriend, Rocky and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Read on...

Hina Talks About Khatron Ke Khiladi Hina, Priyank and Vikas are seen discussing about Khatron Ke Khiladi in the living area. Hina says KKK is not about strength. Hina Tells Khatron Is About Mind Game! She adds, "Toh phir yeh sare mushdande kyon bahar hogaye - Rithvik, Karan sab kyon bahar hue." She tells that Khatron is about mind game! Priyank agrees to her, while Vikas looks on. Hina Will Give Tips Who Wants To Do KKK She even tells Vikas, "Iss ghar mein jo log Khatron me jayega, I would tell them to meet me first, as I am going to give them excellent tips, plus what all you need to learn before going the show." Hina Says Vikas Can’t Do Khatron Hina says Vikas can't do Khatron as it is not his cup of tea. Vikas asks as to why she is saying so, while Priyank adds that Vikas won't do Khatron. Hina adds that she feels Vikas is not mentally strong and hence can't do KKK. She also reveals that Shilpa doesn't want to do Khatron! Hina Talks About BF, Rocky In another video, Hina reveals to Puneesh, Vikas and Priyank that Rocky has a production house and also takes care of business which is in Calcutta. Hina & Rocky Were Together Offered Bigg Boss 11 She reveals that the makers had asked Rocky and Hina to take part in Bigg Boss as a couple, but he refused. Rocky Wanted Hina To Create Her Own Identity Hina feels that if Rocky had been on the show, he would have overpowered her as she is dependent on him and she listens to whatever he says. Rocky didn't want that to happen as he wanted her to make her own identity. Rocky Might Do Bigg Boss Next Season! When Vikas suggests that Rocky shouldn't do it now and should get settled first, Hina adds that Rocky will do the show may be next season, but not with her.

