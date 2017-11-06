 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 UNSEEN: Hiten & Arshi Argue Over Food Wastage; Bandgi & Puneesh Romance & More…

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan exposed Puneesh Bandgi Make Out plan In Bathroom | FilmiBeat

For this season, the Bigg Boss makers have roped in many contestants. All footages cannot be shown on television because time constraints. Another reason is that a few videos are quite controversial.

These videos are published on Voot and believe us they are quite interesting and funny to watch! Here are a few of them...

Arshi Orders Salman Khan To Send Sheer Khurma & Other Food Items Arshi is seen ordering Vikas to bring food and spoon. She is also flirting with Hiten. She is even seen asking Salman Khan to send them prawns ki khadi, sheer khurma, biryani and many other food items! Arshi-Hiten Get Into An Argument Arshi and Hiten get into an argument over wastage of food. She tells Hiten that she would call Shilpa, if he wastes the food, but he doesn't listen to her. And, when Arshi complains to Shilpa about the same, she doesn't believe her and Hiten and the other housemates are seen laughing. Puneesh-Bandgi Romance Puneesh and Bandgi's romance is known to all. In the video, Bandgi and Puneesh are seen having an extremely personal conversation, where Bandgi mentions to Puneesh that he makes her feel warm. Puneesh is also seen getting closer to Bandgi. Bandgi & Puneesh Discuss About Priyank Bandgi and Puneesh are also seen discussing about Priyank. She says that she has been following him from Splitsvilla. He is completely different. She calls Priyank, a shateer (clever) kid. Meanwhile, Priyank is seen filling Sabhyachi's maang with mirchi. He also calls Sapna Choudhary his sister! Priyank Cracks A Fart Joke On Shilpa! Priyank, Hina and Ben are seen discussing something. Priyank reveals as to how he and Luv were stunned as they heard the sound (fart) in the bathroom and they stopped whatever they were doing!

