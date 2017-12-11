 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 UNSEEN: Puneesh & Luv Bond; Hina SHOCKED To Know Luv Has Gun Licence!

The relationship between the Bigg Boss 11 contestants is unpredictable. They are seen bonding with one another so well, but the very next moment they are seen fighting!

We have seen Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi fighting during a task. But in an unseen video, both of them are seen bonding so well that they intend to stay in touch even after they exit from the show. They are seen making plans as to what they will do in Delhi after they leave the house!

Puneesh & Luv’s Delhi Plans In the video, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh are seen discussing as to how they will meet even after Bigg Boss and party together. Hina, who is seen doing make-up, teases them. Luv Has A Gun Licence! Puneesh asks whether Luv has licence (of gun), and the latter answers in the affirmative. Hina doesn't understand first (as they do not take name of the gun) and asks Luv about which licence they are talking about. Hina Is Shocked! Later, Hina gets to know and is shocked. She asks as to why they are talking badly. But Puneesh says that it (having gun licence) is necessary as they stay in Delhi and anything can happen there! Hina Is Scared Of Luv & Puneesh! Hina tells them that they are scaring them and she is not going out with them in Delhi. Puneesh tells her that she will be safe with them. Luv tells them that he had fired his first shot at a friend's farmhouse in Delhi and he got nervous. Hina Asks If Luv’s Father Doesn’t Stop Him! Hina asks as to they (Luv's family) do not stop him. Luv tells her that his father had objected a few times, but he can't help! It's normal there! Then, she asks whether the police don't say anything! Puneesh Puneesh says that IG of Police is his neighbour and he has never objected! It is common in Delhi to fire guns on celebratory occasions.

