 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 UNSEEN! Shilpa Shinde Asks Akash Dadlani Not To Touch Her!

Bigg Boss 11 is hitting headlines for one or the other reasons, thanks to the controversial contestants. A lot of things happen inside the Bigg Boss house, but we get to watch only one part of it on television! A few unseen and uncut videos are published on Voot.

In the recent episode, we saw Shilpa Shinde upset as she felt Akash was touching her inappropriately. She lashes out at Akash as she feels he was misbehaving with her. She even complaints about the same to the housemates. In an unseen video, Shilpa is seen confronting Akash. Read on to know more...

Akash Forcefully Kisses Shilpa It has to be recalled that Akash had forcefully kissed Shilpa and the fans wanted the makers to throw him out of the house. Akash Pulls Shilpa’s Cheeks In the latest episode, Akash was also seen pulling Shilpa's cheeks even after she tried to stop him. Shilpa Complains To The Housemates Shilpa was seen complaining about Akash Dadlani to Hiten Tejwani and others as she feels Akash touches her inappropriately and she doesn't like it anymore! Apparently, she wanted them to tell Akash to maintain distance from her! Hiten Asks Her To Confront Akash Hiten tells Shilpa to tell Akash directly as she should be the first one to stop him, while Shilpa tries to make him understand that she tried many times but he is not taking her seriously. Luv Tyagi Makes Akash Understand Later, Luv Tyagi was seen confronting Akash and making him understand as to not misbehave with Shilpa! When Luv tells that Shilpa was complaining about Akash to Arshi and Hina, Arshi asks him as to why she is complaining after 10 weeks. Vikas Vikas tries to make them understand that Shilpa felt that Akash was treating her like his mother before, but now she doesn't feel the same. Hina feels that Shilpa is strong enough to tell Akash the same! Also, Arshi is seen supporting Akash, while Puneesh asks Akash to not to drag the matter and solve the issue. Bigg Boss 11 UNSEEN! Shilpa & Puneesh Confront Akash In an unseen video, Shilpa and Puneesh try to make Akash understand the same. They tell him that his action of kissing her (Shilpa) might offend the others in the house! Bigg Boss 11 UNSEEN! Shilpa Feels Lucky To Meet Salman In another unseen video, Shilpa is seen telling Puneesh and Hiten that she feels lucky to meet Salman Khan. She also tells them as to how she feels nervous in front of Salman! Puneesh too, echo the same.

