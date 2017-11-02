 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Unseen: SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma Tried To Kiss Arshi Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are creating a lot of ripples inside the house. Apart from the fights, the contestants are trying to be hog the limelight by gossiping and making shocking revelations!
We recently revealed in an unseen video, how Dhinchak Pooja shocked Arshi Khan by revealing that there are cameras inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Now in another unseen video, we get to know that Priyank Sharma tried to kiss Arshi Khan!
Arshi & Priyank
It has to be recalled that as soon as Priyank came back to the house, he revealed Arshi's past scandal, which made her cry. This didn't go well with the host of the show, Salman Khan and he warned Priyank as well!
Arshi Wants Priyank Out Of The House!
Ever since Priyank has returned to Bigg Boss, Arshi Khan, Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma and Mehajabi Siddiqui are making plans to push Priyank out of the house.
Arshi Khan
In the unseen video on Voot, Arshi was seen discussing with Bandgi, Puneesh and Mehajabi that Priyank is insecure, as he came after three weeks and already there are couples inside the house. She adds that Priyank wants to prove Bandgi and Puneesh's love is fake!
Bandgi Calls Priyank Fake!
Bandgi says that he knows only to create love stories, which he did in two serials. She also adds that she knows everything about Priyank. Bandgi calls Priyank fake! She feels that Priyank is getting footage because of Vikas and Arshi!
Did Priyank Sharma Try To Kiss Arshi Khan?
Arshi Khan tells them that Vikas tried to hook Arshi and Priyank up. But, she doesn't like Priyank. She even went on to confess that after returning to the house, Priyank came so close to her and tried to kiss her.