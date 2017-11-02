 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Unseen: SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma Tried To Kiss Arshi Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are creating a lot of ripples inside the house. Apart from the fights, the contestants are trying to be hog the limelight by gossiping and making shocking revelations!

We recently revealed in an unseen video, how Dhinchak Pooja shocked Arshi Khan by revealing that there are cameras inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Now in another unseen video, we get to know that Priyank Sharma tried to kiss Arshi Khan!