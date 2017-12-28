 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Unseen & Uncut: Puneesh Gets B’day Bumps; Shilpa & Luv Wish Salman In A Special Way!

With just a few weeks left for Bigg Boss 11 finale, the contestants are having fun in the house! As we had revealed, Puneesh Sharma celebrated his birthday, a day before Salman Khan's birthday.

We had also revealed that Bigg Boss sent him a surprise cake. Also, his lady-love, Bandgi Kalra, who was in the padosi house, sent him romantic surprise on his birthday.

Puneesh’s Gets Birthday Bumps! Now, in an uncut video, the contestants are seen having fun on Puneesh's birthday. They tease him and even give him birthday bumps on his special day. Housemates Tease Puneesh Shilpa, Luv, Priyank and Akash keep teasing Puneesh by wishing him 'happy birthday puneesh' repeatedly, which makes Puneesh say, "Mein paida hi kyon hua"! Housemates Throw Puneesh In The Pool Hina is also seen joining them. Shilpa gets vegetables (chilli) and both of them (Shilpa and Hina) force him to eat it! They are also seen taking him near the swimming pool and throwing him in the pool! Shilpa, Luv, Akash & Puneesh’s Special Birthday Wishes For Salman! Also, at midnight, Shilpa, Luv, Akash and Puneesh wish Salman in a special way, by singing him song, "Ek baat bata dun aapse, nahi darta kisi ke baap se... mein tho superman, Salman ka fan...." and, also sing "Happy birthday" song. Bandgi, Rocky & Shilpa’s Brother Wish Salman The padosis (Bandgi, Rocky and Shilpa's brother) also wish Salman on his birthday. The trio perform Salman's famous Dabbang step and towel dance. Padosis Wish Salman Other padosis (mothers of other contestants) join the trio and wish Salman. Also, Bandgi guesses that they are asked to stay back, as Salman might make them meet the contestants as it is Salman's birthday!

(Images Source: Snapshot From Voot Videos)

