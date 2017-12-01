 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Viral Videos! Shilpa Reveals How She Ran Away From Her Wedding & More…

Bigg Boss 11 is creating a lot of buzz since the beginning. The fans are not only interested in the regular episodes that are being aired on television, they are also eager to know what's on the unseen videos!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Shilpa Shinde has managed hit the headlines due to her enmity with Vikas Gupta. Now that they are friends, they are loving them even more! Read on to know what's on unseen videos...

Shilpa & Vikas In one of the unseen videos that is doing the rounds, Vikas Gupta is seen rescuing Shilpa Shinde from an 'oops' moment! Shilpa, Puneesh & Vikas In the video, Shilpa, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas are seen discussing about the task in the living area. Shilpa tells Puneesh that she loves herself a lot and will not do something that will harm her! Shilpa Slips Off From The Sofa! Puneesh tells Shilpa that he doesn't like failure! Later, Shilpa will be seen talking about her love for food, and suddenly she slides off the sofa. Her skirt slips down abd she panics. Vikas Saves Shilpa From An 'Oops' Moment It is then that Vikas and Puneesh run towards her and holds her dress! All starts laughing really hard. Shilpa thanks Vikas for saving her from the embarrassing moment, and even tells him that she will tell him that she will now work for him for 4 days (not 2 days as promised before) for his show! Did Shilpa Take A Dig At Marathi Actors? In another unseen video, Shilpa and Vikas are seen discussing about Marathi industry. Shilpa tells Vikas that most of the Marathi actors are good, but they are a bit egoistic! Well, did she just take a dig at the Marathi actors? Shilpa Runs Away From Her Wedding! In yet another unseen video, Shilpa and Puneesh are seen in the kitchen area. Shilpa reveals Puneesh as to how she would have got married (to Romit Raj), on November 28, but chose to run away from the wedding. Shilpa's Revelation To Puneesh Shilpa reveals as to how she told him (fiance) that she can't marry him, just a month before the wedding. Shilpa also made fun of media, as to how they made a big issue in news that she ran away from her marriage. Arshi Is Jealous! In another unseen video, Arshi Khan is seen telling to Priyank that she does not like other girls (Bandgi Kalra and Shilpa Shinde) talking to Vikas Gupta! Well, now we know, why she is going against Shilpa and was seen lashing out at Vikas, whenever he supported Shilpa or Bandgi!

