 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 UNSEEN: Vikas Gupta Praises Shilpa Shinde; Compares Her To Preity Zinta!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are unpredictable. We have watched the contestants fighting during the task, but many of them do not know that they also have a lot of fun in the house. The contestants are also seen complimenting each other.

We have seen Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde's enmity on the show. But later the two got so closer that Vikas is seen praising her many a times! Previously, we saw him praising Shilpa by telling Hina Khan as to how strong and entertaining she is. Now, in an unseen video, he is seen comparing her to Preity Zinta.

Vikas, Arshi & Priyank In an unseen video, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan are seen discussing about Shilpa Shinde in the living area. Priyank tells them that he compliments Shilpa whenever she looks pretty. Vikas & Arshi Praise Shilpa Vikas is seen praising Shilpa. He tells, "Khuda ne nawaza hai itna accha unko," while Arshi tells him, "Aur boldo, aur pagaal hogayegi." Vikas and Arshi tell that Shilpa looks beautiful in white dress. Vikas Compares Shilpa To Preity Zinta Vikas says, "Preity Zinta wala look ajata hai, jab who Indian type ka (dresses) pehnti hai. Chaliz ka lagti nahi hai, teez-battiis (30-33) ki lagti hai." Arshi and Priyank too, agree with Vikas. Vikas Says… Vikas tells them that her looks (also in terms of weight) is the same from since past 10-12 years, while Arshi tells that she is beautiful and doesn't look like 40.

