 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: UNSEEN! Vikas & Hina Make Fool Of Themselves While Making Fun Of Arshi Khan’s GK!

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. Apart from the regular episodes that are being aired on television, the viewers are eager to know what's on unseen and uncut videos on Voot.

In an unseen video published on Voot, the housemates were seen having fun while testing their general knowledge. Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are seen making fun of Arshi Khan, but end up fooling themselves! Read on...

Vikas Gupta Asks Arshi Khan In the video, Vikas Gupta asks Arshi, What is Delhi's capital? For which Arshi replies, Bhopal! He then asks a funny question, "What is our national insect?" Arshi answers, "Mosquito". Arshi realises that she made a blunder and laughs at herself. Vikas Turns Quiz Master! Vikas continues to ask Arshi, "What is our national song?"

Arshi: 'Satyamev ...'

Vikas: Which is bigger - Sun, Neptune, Jupiter or Pluto?

Arshi: I haven't seen any! (Hina will be seen laughing) Vikas Asks Arshi Vikas: What is Pakistan's capital?

Arshi: Karachi

Vikas: Who built Taj Mahal?

Arshi: Shahzaade Salim and Akbar. Hina Flaunts Her GK Now, Hina Khan tries to flaunt her GK. She asks, "Name a country which has all the FOUR tropics passing through it?" When no one could answer her question, Hina tells, "'Africa' is the only ‘country' which has all the four tropics passing through it." Hina’s Blunder! First of all, Africa is a continent! Secondly, there are only two tropics - Tropic of Capricorn and Tropic of Capricorn. (Equator is not counted as a tropic). Vikas’ Blunder! Vikas Gupta will also be seen telling Bhutan is a ‘city' in Nepal! But Bhutan is a ‘country' with Thimphu as its capital! Vikas Compares Arshi’s GK With Alia’s GK! In the video, Vikas Gupta was seen comparing Arshi to Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt and TV actor, Arjit Taneja (whom he feels is dumb)!

