 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: VIDEO ALERT! Arshi Khan Cries Uncontrollably; Asks Her Awaam To Support Vikas Gupta!

Arshi Khan's eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 house shocked everyone. She too, is upset with her elimination, as she wanted to be among the Top 3 finalists.

We had already reported that the fans are already missing Arshi Khan on the show. Arshi too, is missing the show, especially her friend, Vikas Gupta. She has shared a video that has gone viral on social media.

Arshi Cries In The Video In the video, Arshi is seen crying uncontrollably, that she could barely talk! She says that she missing her close friend, Vikas Gupta. He wishes him a Merry Christmas. Arshi Asks Her ‘Awaam’ To Support Vikas Arshi Khan asks Vikas Gupta to play well. Also, she asks her ‘avaam' to support and vote for Vikas Gupta and to make him the winner of the show. Fans Troll Arshi A few fans trolled Arshi for the video. One of the Bigg Boss fans (Real Rabia ⚡) tweeted, " 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Audition de rahi Hai Naagin 3 ke liye.. ...Arshi begum yeh Humse na hopaayega..." Fans’ Tweets: Bhupinder kaur ⚡ "Hum kyon sune isski. Salman ji क Ke samne bolti hai #ShilpaShinde ji ko jitna chahiye.. Ab bolti hai VIKAS ko support kare. Khud to clear nahi abhi tak. #BB11 @shilpashindee." Samiksha Mishra ‏"Areeee itna kyu ro rahi ho arshi only 20 days left for finale ..fir mil lena best friend se ..and trophy to bb11 ki @shilpashindee hi leke aegi... salman sir k samne bola shilpa jitegi ..or ghar jake fir wahi arshi ban gai jo bb me thi.." Arshi On Colors’ Show Meanwhile, Arshi will be seen on Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat. In the video shared on social media, Malishka asks Arshi as to who will win the show, Arshi says, "Vikas Gupta, kyonki woh sahi khel raha hai, baaki bakwaas hai." Malishka Shares Arshi’s Video Malishka shared the video and wrote, "Who will win @BiggBoss #BiggBoss11 Who tells us ? #ArshiKhan. Do you agree with her though?" Arshi Wants To Dine With Hiten! Arshi had said that she will party with the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 (who were evicted). Arshi says that she couldn't meet Hiten as he is in Goa. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Arshi added that she will meet Gauri and Hiten for sure, and all the three will go out for dinner together!

Who will win @BiggBoss #BiggBoss11 Who tells us ? #ArshiKhan. Do you agree with her though? pic.twitter.com/jvIzGrHsco — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) December 24, 2017

Bigg Boss 11: Luv & Priyank Nominated; Contestants' Families & Friends Enter The House As Padosis!