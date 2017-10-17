 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Attacks Puneesh Sharma; Loses His Captaincy; BB Appoints New Captain!

Right from the beginning the Bigg Boss 11 contestants are creating headlines. There have been many fights inside the house. It has to be recalled that in the first week itself, Salman Khan had asked Priyank Sharma to leave as he fought with Akash Dadlani. The fight was between Vikas Gupta and Akash, but Priyank interfered in their fight and attacked Akash.

Salman had even warned the contestants that violence will not be tolerated inside the house. But looks like the contestants have not learnt their lesson.