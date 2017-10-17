 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Attacks Puneesh Sharma; Loses His Captaincy; BB Appoints New Captain!

Right from the beginning the Bigg Boss 11 contestants are creating headlines. There have been many fights inside the house. It has to be recalled that in the first week itself, Salman Khan had asked Priyank Sharma to leave as he fought with Akash Dadlani. The fight was between Vikas Gupta and Akash, but Priyank interfered in their fight and attacked Akash.

Salman had even warned the contestants that violence will not be tolerated inside the house. But looks like the contestants have not learnt their lesson.

Vikas Gupta & Puneesh Sharma Fight

According to latest report, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma got into a scuffle during a recent luxury budget task. Vikas lost his temper and suddenly got violent.

Vikas Physically Attacks Puneesh

Vikas Gupta physically attacks Puneesh Sharma. Apparently, the other contestants had to intervene and pulled the two away from each other.

Vikas Loses His Captaincy

The makers instead of throwing Vikas out (like how they did with Puneesh), punished him. Vikas lost his captaincy. Also, Bigg Boss announced that he won't be able to become a captain till the end of the season.

More Punishment For Vikas

Apparently, Vikas was taken aback. Not just this, we hear that Vikas was also locked inside the kalkotri (jail). Puneesh, of course, and a few other contestants, were happy with Bigg Boss for punishing Vikas.

New Captain Of The House

After firing Vikas, Bigg Boss appointed the new captain of the house. According to BOC, Puneesh (since he competed with Vikas for captaincy task) became the new captain of the house.

Will Vikas Be Thrown Out Of The House Like Priyank?

Well, it has to be seen whether Salman asks Vikas to leave the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 13:42 [IST]
