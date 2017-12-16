 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta’s Brother Is Extremely DISAPPOINTED With Priyank Sharma!

We have seen relationship changes inside the Bigg Boss 11 house - the friends become foes and the foes become friends. Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta are best examples!

They were so close that, Priyank had interfered in Vikas and Akash's fight to help his friend and had to face the consequence (Priyank was asked to leave the house as he got physical with Akash)! Moreover, the recently held luxury budget task, BB Lab made things worst between Priyank and Vikas.

Vikas & Priyank Make Personal Attack At Each Other During the task, both of them made personal attacks on each other. The bikini act of Priyank didn't go well with Vikas at all as he felt he insulted him by calling ‘guchpoo' to make him laugh. Vikas’ Brother Siddharth Gupta Upset With Vikas & Priyank Now, Vikas' brother Siddharth Gupta has reacted to Vikas and Priyank's fight. He feels that both of them have crossed the line in the task. In the post, Vikas' brother Siddharth Gupta says that ‘in the name of a task lot of low blows were thrown at each other' Siddharth Is Extremely Disappointed With Priyank Siddharth says, "I am extremely disappointed for the way lie completely forgot the past and only concentrated on attacking someone on a personal level." Siddharth Says… "He had been close to us and that story(about a boy from delhi) that he narrates everywhere he gets a chance, he always tries to sound like a victim where that story actually shows how vikas helped him reach his potential and eventually to all the fans that he has today." Priyank Is Playing In The Worst Way! Siddharth feels that Priyank is playing the worst way he can play. He adds that he is ‘extremely hurt for the abuse to his mother (who he called her own mother once), calling Vikas "vagina"!' Siddharth Never Expected Priyank To Stoop So Low Siddharth added, "He (Priyank) exactly knows the importance of the word "guchpoo" and what bond vikas shares with his mother. Him wearing a bikini and mocking that out of everyone. I never expected him to stoop so low!" Vikas Has Cornered Priyank! Siddharth also added that he is disappointed with Vikas as well for cornering Priyank in the task, but he is extremely disappointed in Priyank for the way he has played this game and treated Vikas. Siddharth Adds… "And for all priyank fans out there nobody was rooting for priyank more than me but for once empathise and look at it from my POV since he has returned to the house. I am not saying be thankful to vikas but don't be thankless! Period."

Bigg Boss 11 Makers To Surprise Salman; Mouni Roy To Be Part Of Salman's Pre-birthday Celebration!