 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta’s Ex Parth Samthaan Offered Huge Amount; Will He Enter The Show?

Bigg Boss 11 has been hitting headlines right from the beginning, thanks to the controversial contestants. In the house, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde's fight is the most talked about. It has to be recalled that Shilpa Shinde had made a personal attack at Vikas by telling Parth Samthaan's name.

Vikas Gupta had recently revealed about his failed relationship (without taking Parth's name) when Salman Khan assigned a task (where the contestants were asked to reveal their secrets). We had also reported that Parth was approached for the reality show. Read on to know whether Parth will enter the show or not...

Parth Samthaan Offered A Huge Amount According to an entertainment portal's report, "Parth is being offered a LOT of money to be on the show. This is their chance to up their casting game, and the show runners are leaving no stone unturned to grab more and more eyeballs." Will Parth Enter Bigg Boss? But, will Parth enter the reality show? Well, the answer is no. The actor shared a picture on Insta story, which was captioned: The only reality show I will ever participate is the one I have grown up watching..#KBC." Parth NOT Offered Bigg Boss! Parth was quoted by another entertainment portal as saying, "Firstly, I would like to clarify that I have NOT been approached or offered Bigg Boss." Parth Adds… "Secondly, I will NOT do any reality TV show apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, which I am more than willing to do." Parth & Vikas For the uninitiated, Parth and Vikas have worked together in Kaise Yeh Yariyaan and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. But, Parth shocked everyone by accusing Vikas of molesting him. Parth & Vikas Controversy Parth had also filed a police complaint and alleged that Vikas didn't clear his dues for working on his show. He had also added that Vikas was constantly threatening him of ruining his career.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan's Father Is Upset; Rocky Lashes Out At #HinaHaters - Is He Aiming At Arshi?