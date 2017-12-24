 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Enters SEMI-FINALE Week, Thanks To Arshi Khan & Viewers!

The viewers saw another shocking eviction. After Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan gets eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house! Post eviction, Arshi joins Salman Khan, who gives her special power to save two contestants from nominations next week (besides Hina), who will also get the chance to reach the semi-finale week directly!

Arshi chooses Vikas and Priyank (she even asks Priyank to support Vikas in her absence, which makes Vikas emotional). Salman then announces another twist, i.e., the live poll, where viewers will get a chance to vote and send one of them to the semi-finale week, directly!

Salman Khan Announces About Viewers’ Poll Salman announces that Priyank and Vikas will get a chance to convince the viewers as to why they have vote for them. Priyank is shown his journey. Priyank Sharma Priyank Sharma is seen extremely happy. He is seen giving a speech. He thanks the audiences for their support and also apologises for his mistakes. He gets 67% votes. Vikas Gupta Is The First Semi-Finalist! Next, Vikas gets on the pedestal and he is shown his journey! Vikas talks about his journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house. He gets more votes than Priyank Sharma i.e., 71% votes, and becomes the first semi-finalist! Mixed Response While many fans are happy that Vikas Gupta reached the semi-finale and congratulating him, a few fans feel that he is the fixed winner and trending #FixedWinnerVikas on Twitter. Tweets Supporting Vikas: Divya Jain ‏"#VikasGuptaFTW... One of the best & most genuine person of #BB11 .. His journey from Behind the camera to In Front of camera is really fabulous. For sure you are going to win the show. @lostboy54 #Mastermind." Rishabh ‏"Vikas Gupta deserved this. Doesn't matter how much hate he may get in the house, he surely has won many hearts outside the house. He might be clever, but he's genuinely a gentleman inside out. Kudos, mastermind. #VikasGuptaFTW." AK @AsifKha87359585 "Congrats VG! Love from Bangladesh. Happy for you, but.....very very sad for Arshi(best entertainer of bigg boss history)... #bb11 #Arshi #WeekendKaVaar #VikasGuptaFTW." Tweets Against Vikas: AAYUSHI RATHI 🇮🇳 ⚡️ 💥 ‏"No evicted contestant has got this huge power why only Arshi Khan got this ..oh because she was best friends with Vikas Gupta... Biggboss is desperately wanted to make Vikas Gupta the winner and this is the biggest example @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #FixedWinnerVikas." 💥 Monita ‏"Never happend in histry of BB!! 3 baar Physical voilence karne wale loser ko @BiggBoss ne punishmnt nai dya,Balki seedha ticket to Semifinale diya Like ur laadla says,beautifully khel gaye BB👏🏻 Ekta Mata ki Kripa h #FixedWinnerVikas #BoycottBiggBoss @ColorsTV @rajcheerfull." ~Vinci~ ⚡️ 💥 "Arshi was the only one who was given a special power to save- Obviously Vikas! Then Vikas was given ticket to semi finale! Wow @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB11 #FixedWinnerVikas."

(Images Source: Colors TV - Screenshots from the episode)

