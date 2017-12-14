 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta’s Team Win The Task; Fans Praise Him; Priyank & Others Sent To Kalkotri!

The latest luxury budget task, BB Lab tested the patience of the Bigg Boss 11 housemates. We saw Vikas Gupta's team completing the task successfully. Yesterday, (December 13), it was Hina's team's turn, but they failed in the task!

As we had revealed earlier, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma tried their best to provoke Vikas Gupta. As Vikas said, instead of attacking them, Hina's team was seen clarifying Vikas, Shilpa, Arshi and Luv's statements (allegations) against them (Priyank, Hina and Akash) - Which was one of the reason that they failed.

Why Hina’s Team Lost? Also, Hiten and Priyank dressed like women to make Vikas' team laugh. Although Hiten's act was funny, Priyank looked vulgar and cheap! Another reason as to why Hina's team lost the game was because they copied Vikas' team's idea (Luv was dressed like a girl). Hina & Priyank’s Attack Although Vikas attacked the other team personally, the fans felt what Vikas and his team said were facts. They loved how Vikas conducted himself during the task, and also applauded him for his patience. Who All Are Sent To Kalkotri? After the task, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma will be seen having a major fight. Later, Bigg Boss will be seen asking the contestants to name the worst performers. According to the latest report, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani will be sent to the kalkotri. Vikas Trends On Twitter: Fans’ Tweets Vikas Gupta was also seen trending on Twitter. A fan (@ilahi_x) wrote, "Vikas Gupta, I am so proud of you! I feel so happy that I chose the right person to support this season. ❤️#VikasGupta #VikasGuptaFTW." @happy_soul3 "Vikas Gupta appreciating Hiten was very endearing. I love how VG always expresses his love for hiten. Bestesttt buddies...#BB11." @Varun_Rmadrid "The way Vikas Gupta guided team when hiten was coming dressed in a sari was fab!👌🏻Once again proved he is the best in the @BiggBoss house! #BB11." Sana N‏ "I dont think so Vikas Gupta control anybody in this game . He advise like a big brother to his close friends . Its Hina who controls her ‘so called friends' ! #BiggBoss11 #BB11." Sukhmanpreet Singh‏ "Vikas Gupta stole the SHOW today as usual... BRILLIANTLY done! We bow down to you for the way u conducted yourself... Hope you emerge as a Winner! #BB11Vikas Gupta FTW." Barney Stinson‏ "Learn well people, This is how you win Tasks. Vikas Gupta as usual rocked the task...#BB11 #VikasGupta #BiggBoss11." @inthebluz "Priyank Sharma. You just don't deserve a friend like Vikas Gupta. Shame on you. #BB11." Aditi Arora‏ "Gotta give Vikas credit for all the patience he showed in task!!👍 Hina and Priyank were irritating least to say. Priyank's lies are as idiotic as his version of truth is. 😂😂😂 Hina was as usual her irksome self. Vikas Gupta tolerated the stupidity very well. #BB11 #VikasGupta." Reeshabh Kapoor 🎬‏ "Vikas Gupta trending again today.. He is always so good in tasks.. Trending like a boss.. 😎 #VikasGupta #BB11."

Bigg Boss 11: After Luv, Now Hiten & Priyank Dress Up As Women; Fans Can't Stop Laughing!