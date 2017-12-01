 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Feels Shilpa Is The Strongest Person; Housemates Declare Vikas As BB 11 Winner!

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. The competition is getting tougher. We are watching as to how the relationships between the contestants are changing in the house!

In the previous episode we saw the teams fighting for luxury budget. During the task, Liliputs and Dayaans we saw both team torturing each other. After Bigg Boss declares the winner, Shilpa's team is seen celebrating.

Hina & Vikas While Hina cries as Bandgi had chopped off her hair, Vikas is seen apologising to Akash, Luv and Hina for not stopping his team from torturing them. Priyank-Vikas Patch Up Meanwhile, Priyank has been trying to patch up with Vikas, but in vain. Somehow, during an argument regarding the luxury budget task, Priyank climbs on Vikas' back and hugs him. Priyank breaks down. He kisses Vikas and both patch up! Worst Performers Of The Task On the other hand, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to announce three worst performers of the task who will be sent to the jail. The housemates get into an argument as they find it difficult to decide mutually. Bandgi gets irritated as her inmates chose her as the worst performer although she performed the task well. Puneesh & Akash Fight Again! Puneesh too, gets irritated and lashes out at Akash. But when Akash calls Puneesh as Om Swami, the former loses control and gets into an ugly spat with Akash. The housemates had to interfere to stop the duo. Arshi, Puneesh & Bandgi To Be Sent To Jail! Bigg Boss asks Hiten to send Arshi, Puneesh and Bandgi to the Kalakotri. But, Bandgi and Puneesh feel that they are from winning team and had performed well. They refuse to go. Arshi too, refuses to go as it is her birthday. Bigg Boss Warns Puneesh & Bandgi Bigg Boss warns the couple that if they do not follow the rule, they might have to face severe consequence. Finally, they had to follow Bigg Boss' order. Meanwhile, Akash will be seen teasing Shilpa. Hiten tries to stop Akash, but to no avail. Vikas Praises Shilpa Shinde; Calls Her Strongest Contestant! Meanwhile, when Hina tells Vikas that Shilpa plays a victim card, Vikas will be seen praising Shilpa. She calls her the strongest person in the house. Vikas shows Hina as to how Shilpa fights with herself and even entertain at the same time. Fun Task A fun task is announced by Bigg Boss, where the housemates have to allot a name against the tags given and take a selfie. The best selfie announced by Hiten will be given gift hamper! Hina Wins In The Fun Task The housemates chose Hina as Shaitan, Shilpa as Thali Ka Bhaingan, Akash as Ghada, Luv as Phuski bomb and Vikas as Bigg Boss 11 winner. During this fun task Arshi explained as to how Shilpa is thali ka bhaingan, which upsets Shilpa, but she smiled and accepted the tag as no one was ready to go! Even Hina looked upset but she too, had to accept the tag. Luv Luv tells Hina as to how the housemates are talking against her. He makes her realise that although Priyank is with her, he didn't support her! Luv & Hina Hina will again be seen teary-eyed and says to Luv as to how the housemates are targeting her. Most of her friends are eliminated Hina further adds want all her friends to leave the house so that she will left alone and they can torture her. Captaincy Task Meanwhile, the captaincy task DJ War is announced, where the housemates are seen dancing!

The housemates, including Hina and Priyank feel that Luv will be leaving the house, this weekend, but we doubt!

Stay locked to this space to know who will win the task!

