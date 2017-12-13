 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Slams Akash & Priyank; Luv Dresses Like A Girl; Arshi Acts Pregnant!

Bigg Boss 11 : Luv Tyagi TURNS into WOMAN for Priyank Sharma | FilmiBeat

The competition in the Bigg Boss 11 house is getting tougher with each passing day. Recently, we saw the family members and friends visiting the contestants during the luxury budget task, which tested the emotional control and patience of the housemates.

The latest luxury budget task, BB Lab too, tests the patience of the housemates. Read on to know the highlights of yesterday's (December 12) episode...

Akash Apologises to Shilpa Shilpa Shinde slams Akash Dadlani for crossing his limits by kissing her on her cheeks. Akash fights back, but later he apologises. Shilpa feels that she too, was wrong as she allowed him to go overboard. Luxury Budget Task, BB Lab Bigg Boss announces luxury budget task, BB Lab. During the task, the contestants are divided into two teams. Every time the buzzer rings, one team will be seen forcing the opposite team's members to reveal their true emotions! BB Lab Teams Shilpa, Vikas, Arshi and Luv are workers of the lab, who will be seen testing Hina, Akash, Priyank and Hiten's (who are robots) patience. Puneesh Sharma is sanchalak of the task. Vikas Gupta Instigates Everyone! Vikas Gupta doesn't leave any chance to make the robots Hina, Priyank and Akash react. He instigates each one of them. Vikas Abuses Akash! Vikas calls Akash, an ugly person, makes fun of his work (rap) and even abuses him for his behaviour in the house. Vikas Provokes Priyank Vikas tries to provoke Priyank Sharma by blaming him for Benafsha Soonawala's eviction. He lashes out at him for discussing about his sexuality with Hina, and calls him a womaniser. Vikas Exposes Priyank & Divya’s Relationship! He also exposes Priyank and Divya Agarwal's relationship. Vikas tells Priyank that he faked his relationship with Divya for a reality show! Arshi Tries To Make Hina Cry By Taking Ro’s Name Arshi tries to make Hina cry by taking her boyfriend, Ro's (Rocky) name. She even tries to remember the lines that he had written to Hina to tell it in front of Hina so that she can make her cry! Shilpa & Vikas Call Hina, A Hypocrite Also, Shilpa tries to make Hina cry by calling her a good actress who cries a lot! She and Vikas call her a hypocrite. Luvs Dresses Like A Girl To Make Others Laugh When the Bigg Boss asks them to make Hina, Priyank, Hiten and Akash laugh; Shilpa, Vikas, Arshi and Luv successfully make them laugh as Luv wears a wig and acts like a girl. Arshi Tells She Is Pregnant & Hiten Is Father Of Her Twin Babies! Arshi stuffs toys inside her dress and acts like a pregnant lady. She stands in front of Hiten and tells him that it is Hiten's baby. When Shilpa asks Hiten, like whom the baby (toy) resembles, Hiten laughs! Akash Wants To Take Revenge On Vikas Vikas had abused Akash and the latter is not ready to forgive him. Akash decides to take revenge on Vikas the next day, during their turn. Also, Hina and Priyank were seen discussing as to how Vikas stooped down just for a task. Akash Asks Arshi To Befriend Shilpa! Akash asks Arshi to befriend Shilpa. Akash and Arshi feel that they have made Shilpa popular! Well, we must say that Shilpa and Arshi were good as friends, (not because Arshi will be favoured if she is with Shilpa, but they are fun to watch together).

