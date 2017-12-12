 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Was Rocky's Proposal To Hina Khan A PUBLICITY STUNT?

Recently, during a luxury budget task, the family members of the Bigg Boss 11 contestants visited the house. It was emotional moment for each contestant and their families as they met each other after a long time.

Rocky surprised his girlfriend, Hina Khan by visiting her in the Bigg Boss house. Rocky even proposed Hina and the actress couldn't control her emotions and cried like a baby! While a few of them felt it was an 'aww moment', many of them felt that it a publicity stunt as Rocky had even visited Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (Hina had participated on KKK 8) and gifted her a neck piece!

Many Feel Rocky's Proposal To Hina Khan Was A PUBLICITY STUNT! The main reason why many of them felt it was a publicity stunt was because Rocky and Hina never talked about their relationship in public. But, he visited the reality shows to make her feel special. Moreover, why he chose Bigg Boss to make his relationship official? Why He Proposed Hina On Bigg Boss? In an interview to TOI, Rocky said, "When you are close you don't realize that the bliss of togetherness is a privilege. It took this distance of two months and more to bridge that gap and we became closer only this time without being around each other in the physical form." Rocky Adds... "And in that moment we didn't care if there were 100 cameras or even a thousand as all that mattered is that we can be true to each other and that's exactly what happened." Was Rocky's Proposal To Hina Khan, A Publicity Stunt? Hina was trolled for being too emotional and felt it was a publicity stunt. Regarding this Rocky said, "People who troll, what do u call them ? 'Troll' right? And if we were to do it for the cameras we could have done it a thousand times before and trust me it would be grander and with fewer restrictions than this one." Rocky Asks People Who Troll, To Use Brains! "Also, I am not an actor I don't benefit from this, like some examples they are comparing us with. So troll if you wish to but at least use that god given brains of yours. What Was Their Families' Reactions After Proposing Hina? Rocky says that it was not planned proposal and came out with the flow of emotions! He didn't tell about this to their families. He added, "I had prepared something to tell her but the way she cried I thought to propose to her would be more effective than anything else. So I did that, you may see me fumbling also which almost never happens." Rocky Wanted To Bring Smile On Hina’s Face! "And that did bring a smile on her face which I am very sure gave her the strength she needs to fight the rest of the battle. And for the record both our families are rejoicing over it." Is Hina & Rocky Getting Married Any Time Soon? "It's not as soon as you would imagine for sure, we would like to continue the togetherness after this and enjoy our time. I would like to pamper her for some time once she's out of BB."

