 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Katrina Kaif To Join Salman Khan; Priyank Sharma ELIMINATED!

This season, Bigg Boss has been successful in creating headlines. The show has managed to garner good ratings as well. The viewers are not only interested to know what their favourite contestants are up to, they also want to know whom their favourite host, Salman Khan would grill in the weekend episodes.

Most important part of the weekend episode is of course, elimination. This time, the viewers' two favourite and cute contestants - Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi - were nominated for eviction. Since both are popular among the fans, it is difficult to predict who might leave the show.

Priyank Sharma Eliminated! But according to the latest update, Priyank Sharma has been eliminated from the show! It was said that whoever was with Vikas in the show, would leave. First it was Hiten, then Arshi and now Priyank! Priyank Was Asked To Leave The House Priyank was in news since the time he entered the show. Unfortunately, he got involved in a fight (unnecessarily) with Akash and was asked to leave the show! Priyank Re-entered The Show As Wild Card Entrant But, he was fortunate enough to get another chance, as he re-entered the show as a wild card entrant. He hit the headlines for all bad reasons! He was slammed for body shaming Shilpa Shinde, and slut-shamed Arshi Khan! Luv Tyagi Initially, Luv Tyagi was not playing well. He was also nick-named as bail buddi by Vikas Gupta. Many of them agreed too, as he never played using his brains. Even Salman Khan teased him saying Luv survived because of luck as he was the only padosi who was still in the house. Luv Tyagi Indeed Is A Lucky Fellow! But these days, he has really come out of the shell and showing his real game; people are loving him as well. So, it is not shocking that Luv is saved! Well, we never know, he might reach the finale as well! Family Members & Friends On Weekend Ka Vaar Episode! Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will not see Salman grilling the contestants but their family members and friends will be grilling the other contestants by asking tricky questions to them! Bandgi To Perform! Also, it is said that Puneesh's lady-love, Bandgi Kalra will be shaking legs for a few Bollywood numbers during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Katrina Kaif To Join Salman! Apart from these, we will also get to watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, yet again! Yes, the couple will be celebrating Tiger Zinda Hai success with the housemates and fans! Salman & Katrina Celebrate TZH Success On Bigg Boss Sets! A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Bigg Boss is a great platform for Salman to reach out to his fans and thank them for the love he has received for his film Tiger Zinda Hai. He had even launched the song, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan' on Bigg Boss with Katrina, and as the film crossed the Rs 200 Crore mark, Katrina decided to visit the show again and celebrate the film's success with Salman and the housemates." Salman & Kat Apparently, Salman and Katrina will be performing on popular numbers from their film. They will also have a fun interaction with the housemates.

