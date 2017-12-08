 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Patel, Rohan Mehra & Karishma Tanna To Advise The Contestants!

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show (especially Weekend Ka Vaar) interesting and engaging, by bringing in popular celebrities on the show.

Apart from the movie promotions, the makers have been inviting popular television celebrities or ex-Bigg Boss contestants to the show to advise the contestants. Karanvir Bohra, Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut and Tanisha Mukherjee were a few celebrities, who were seen advising the contestants. Now there are reports that Karan Patel, Rohan Mehra and Karishma Tanna might join Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar episode as panellists!

Karan Patel & Rocky's Twitter War! It has to be recalled that Karan Patel is following the show thoroughly, which is evident from his tweets. He had even lashed out at Hina Khan and gotten into a Twitter war with her boyfriend, Rocky. Karan Patel Supports Vikas We had already reported that Karan Patel supports his friend, Vikas Gupta, and wants to see him along with Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde among the top three finalists. Karan Pael As Panellist According to Bollywoodlife report, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor will be seen as panellist in the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Karan Patel As A Guest A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Karan is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 11 in form of a guest. They may send him inside or make him a guest. As we know, he has been posting quite a bit on the show." Karan Might Enter The Bigg Boss 11 House! Interestingly, it is being said that he might enter the house! The source added, "He will be coming on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar. He will go inside the house." Karan Is A Huge Supporter Of Vikas Gupta The source further added, "We know that Karan is a huge supporter of Vikas Gupta and he has been trolling Hina Khan on social media. Obviously, Hina is not aware of it. But if he voices his opinions then the groups might further divided." Karishma Tanna Might Join As Panellist It is also said that ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Karishma Tanna might also be seen on Weekend Ka Waar episode. The source said, "She has some tips for some of the contestants in the house and hopes that she can offer them some perspective." Rohan Mehra On Bigg Boss 11! There are also reports that Hina's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Rohan Mehra might also join the weekend episode. Rohan & Hina A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Rohan will be seen on stage with Salman Khan and he will give his opinion not just as an ex-contestant but also as an audience. Being one of Hina's close friends, he will also try to sort out all the misconceptions and misunderstanding formed against her."

