 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will There Be Any Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss makers have always surprised the viewers. This season too, from the selection of contestants to eliminations, the makers have surprised the audiences.

As we all know, this week, all the 8 contestants - Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma are nominated for eviction. So who do you think will be eliminated this week?

Puneesh Sharma Might Get Eliminated? According to The Khabri, it will be Puneesh Sharma has high chance of getting eliminated as he has got least number of votes compared to Akash and Arshi. Voting Based On Content & Votes? The Khabri tweeted, "#BB11 As Per Latest Voting Trend Akash And Arshi are still Least Gainer! But as Per sources This weeks eviction Will be based on Votes+Content and Puneesh Sharma has high chances of getting evicted Bcz of Least Content." Puneesh, Arshi Or Akash Might Get Eliminated? There are also reports that this week, either Puneesh, Arshi or Akash might get eliminated. As Appy Fizz caller pointed last week, after Bandgi left, Puneesh is playing behind Shilpa or Vikas! Akash & Arshi Akash is too hyper sometimes, but people are loving him that way! Especially, after fight with Vikas, the viewers are supporting Akash over Vikas. Also, Arshi, after Hiten left, is playing safe with Vikas! So, it will be difficult to judge as to who might leave the show! Christmas & Salman’s Birthday Celebrations Also, we know the contestants will be surprising Salman Khan on his birthday. Apart from Salman's birthday celebration, there will be Christmas celebration in the house. NO Elimination This Week? So, we assume that the Bigg Boss makers might not eliminate anyone this week. This might be the makers and Salman's gift for the contestants. If we are not wrong, every year, this is followed (no one got eliminated during this time)! LIVE POLL Also, there is live poll, this Saturday, where the viewers can vote for their favourite. Apparently, the one who gets maximum number of votes might reach the semi-finale week directly. Two BIG things cannot happen in the same week! But again, we can't say, as makers might shock us with elimination! Double Eviction – Mid-week & Weekend Eliminations Next Week? If there will be no elimination, then the viewers votes might be carry forwarded next week. There might also be double eviction next week - one mid-week elimination and other weekend elimination, as there are only few weeks left and 8 contestants are in the house!

