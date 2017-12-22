 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: WHAT! Did Vikas Gupta Kiss Akash Dadlani Forcibly?

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta FORCEFULLY KISSES Akash Dadlani in Kaalkothri | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 house is incomplete without fights and gossips. We have seen many contestants fighting in the house. According to the promo, Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta will get into an ugly fight in the upcoming episode.

The fight gets so intense that even the housemates would not be able to stop them. So what led them to fight? As we revealed, Akash, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta are sent to the jail. Akash irritates Vikas and Arshi. He calls Vikas 'gadha (donkey)' mastermind. To an extent, Vikas controls his anger, but later he attacks Akash.

Did Vikas Gupta Kiss Akash Dadlani Forcibly? According to the video that is doing rounds on social media, fans feel that Vikas tried to kiss Akash. It was in defence that Akash pushed Vikas. The fans feel that Vikas crossed the line and should be evicted. Will Akash & Vikas Get Punished? But, we feel that Vikas went too close to Akash, which looked like he was kissing Akash! There were also reports that Vikas was thrown out of the house. But as we revealed earlier, Bigg Boss warned both the contestants. Vikas Gupta Kissed Akash Dadlani Forcibly: Fans’ Tweets: Kruti 💥 "If #Vikas kissed #Akash on the lips, Akash had all the right to push him away! That's self defense! #Vikas pushed Akash in frustration! #EvictVikasGupta ! #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Asha Rohira ‏"After sexually and physically assualting Akash, Vikas should be thrown out, no more "Kade shabdo me ninda",,and no more crap like Akash instigated so "Action ka reaction". #EvictVikasGupta #BiggBoss11 , #BB11." Swati Agrawal ‏"I don't care what your reasons are to support obnoxious behaviour. But I won't support #Vikas on pouncing over women and trying to forcibly kiss #Akash on the mouth. He seems to have lost his equanimity and respect since Hiten left. #EvictVikasGupta #BB11 #BiggBoss11." @PranJ_ "Is #BiggBoss house really safe for Ppl? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BiengSalmanKhan VikAss got physical with Punish, Shilpa - Hina & now With Akash! But No action has bn taken yet. How can he pushed Akash n Kissed him Forcefully? Its totally sexual harassment! #EvictVikasGupta." Master Blaster 💥 ‏"What does that psycho man #Vikas doing with #AkashDadlani ?? its Ridiculous if he still stays in #BB11 house after pushing him harder on floor and try to kiss on his face...Ewwwww #VikasGupta don't deserve 2win after doing such cheap stunts on Indian National Television @BiggBoss" Mini "Disgusted and grossed out by Vikas Gupta trying to forcefully kiss Akash and push him in frustration of not getting kissed back. Karan Patel ka dost hai na iss liye rapist jaisi harkatein kar raha hai aur expected bhi tha ye. #EvictVikasGupta #BB11 @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan." Gauhar Khan Support Vikas Meanwhile, Gauhar took to social media to support Vikas. She wrote, "#VikasGupta stay strong... Jhund mein bully karte hain... 👎👊."

Akash Dadlani and @lostboy54 get into an ugly fight! Find out what will happen next, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/wObk0MbeHQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 22, 2017

