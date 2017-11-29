 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: What? Gehana Vasisth To Enter The Show As Wild Card Entrant!

South actress, Gehana Vasisth has been hitting headlines with her controversial statements against Bigg Boss 11 contestants. She had also revealed that she will expose all the contestants, who are in the Bigg Boss house.

Now, the latest buzz is that Gehana might make a wild card entry on the show!

Is Gehana Entering Bigg Boss 11? The Channel and Endemol are tightlipped about the wild card entry and refused to say anything about the same. Also, Gehana's manager refused to comment saying he has not met Gehana for the last 5 days. Why Gehana Is Keeping Away From Media? According to Tellychakkar report, Gehana, who was seeking out media and giving interviews continuously, seems to have gone into a shell and is keeping away from the media now. Is She Entering The Show? This could be a hint that Gehana might enter the show and confront the contestants whom she had exposed! Have a look the contestants she targeted... Gehana Exposes Arshi! "It has to be recalled that at first, Gehana targeted Arshi Khan and made many revelations about her. But Arshi's publicist sued her for Rs 1 Crore for making defamatory statements against Arshi. Gehana Exposes Priyank! Also, she revealed Priyank Sharma is a bisexual and alleged that he sleeps around for work with top casting directors in Bollywood! Gehana Exposes Bandgi! The South actress said that Bandgi had married a Punjabi businessman, a couple of years ago. Now, both of them are staying separately! Gehana Exposes Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta! Gehana claimed that Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were in a secret relationship during her stint in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Bigg Boss 11: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Rupali Ganguly Says Hina Khan Looks Like A Pathological Liar!