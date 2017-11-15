 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: What? Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta To Get MARRIED On The Show!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's relationship has been hitting the headlines since the beginning. Ever since they entered the show, they have been fighting, and the viewers loved to watch them fight.

But, later the fight got out of control and the fans felt that the actress was torturing Vikas. He even tried to escape multiple times from the Bigg Boss house. Many celebrities and fans came out in support of Vikas, while a few sided with Shilpa and called it 'Karma'.

Reason For Shilpa & Vikas’ Fight It has to be recalled that Shilpa was replaced on the show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. It was even said that Vikas Gupta was behind her replacement. Later, Shilpa was even banned from doing shows on TV. She felt she was banned because of Vikas and was seen torturing him. Vikas Consoled Shilpa But after Sabyasachi's elimination, surprisingly, the couple reunited. Vikas was seen consoling Shilpa, who was seen crying. The duo even had a friendly chat. Akash Feels Vikas & Shilpa’s Fights Were Fake Later, Akash started teasing the duo. He even went on to say that their fights were fake and they had planned it before. Even Puneesh started wondering whether the couple will fall in love now! Vikas & Shilpa To Get Married! Now, there is a buzz that Shilpa and Vikas would get married inside the house soon! No, we are not the ones saying this! The South actress, Gehana Vasisth, who exposed many contestants of the Bigg Boss house, says so! Vikas & Shilpa To Get Married In The Bigg Boss house! Gehana told Asia TV that she has some reliable sources in Colors channel, who have told her that Vikas and Shilpa are falling in love with each other and they might get married in December! Vikas Saved Shilpa From Nomination It has to be recalled that during nomination task, Vikas sacrificed his favourite ‘Lost Boys' jacket to save Shilpa from eviction. He even apologised to her and asked her to work with him after they leave the Bigg Boss house. Shilpa & Vikas Shilpa was touched by Vikas' gesture and was in tears. She even said, "I love you" followed by a flying kiss. After watching all these, even fans want them to get married!

Well, it has to be seen whether Gehana's claim turn out to be true! Let's wait for December!! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views on Shilpa and Vikas' friendship...

