 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: What! Zubair Khan Is Not Related To Haseena Parkar’s Family!

The biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11 just started and the contestants of the show are already hitting the headlines. We recently revealed how Hina Khan's comment didn't go well with Bigg Boss 9 contestant, Kishwer. Also, Priyank Sharma's girlfriend recently reacted to his link-up with Hina and Benafsha Soonawala.
It is said that Zubair Khan, who is in the Bigg Boss 11 house, is faking his identity and using Haseena Parkar/Dawood Ibrahim's name(s) to gain publicity! Read on...
Zubair’s Claims
It has to be recalled that Zubair had introduced himself as Dawood Ibrahim's late sister, Haseena Parkar's ‘real' son-in-law. He had claimed that he was one of the producers of the Bollywood film, Haseena Parkar, that starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.
Dawood’s Family Member Rejects Zubair’s Claims
But now, in a statement to Mid-Day, Sameer Antulay, who is a part of the Dawood family and also the co-producer of the film (Haseena Parkar), has rejected Zubair's claims.
Zubair Khan Is A Fraud!
Sameer was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Zubair Khan is a fraud. He has no connections with our family. He is misusing the Dawood title for publicity. We will be approaching the cops to register an FIR against him."
Sameer Adds…
"Some media platforms Zubair had been able to reach have claimed that Qudsia was his wife, but Qudsia is married to businessman Zaheer Shaikh, who deals in garments. These rumours need to end as my sisters are facing a lot of problems."
Sameer Can Prove Zubair Is Not Related To Dawood’s Sisters!
Sameer also added that he has all documents that can prove that Zubair is in no way related to the film on Dawood's sister!