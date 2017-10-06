 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: What! Zubair Khan Is Not Related To Haseena Parkar’s Family!

The biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11 just started and the contestants of the show are already hitting the headlines. We recently revealed how Hina Khan's comment didn't go well with Bigg Boss 9 contestant, Kishwer. Also, Priyank Sharma's girlfriend recently reacted to his link-up with Hina and Benafsha Soonawala.

It is said that Zubair Khan, who is in the Bigg Boss 11 house, is faking his identity and using Haseena Parkar/Dawood Ibrahim's name(s) to gain publicity! Read on...