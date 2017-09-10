 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: When Salman Khan Offered Balcony Seat To Mouni Roy…

Bigg Boss 11 is all set to hit the television screens. The makers had recently revealed a couple of promos which gave us a hint about the theme of the show - neighbours (padosi). The first promo featured hot actress, Aditi Singh, who caught the attention of everyone.

Remember, a few days ago, the promo photo that featured Salman Khan in Indian cricket jersey, and Naagin actress, Mouni Roy was doing the rounds on the internet? The makers have now revealed the promo that features Mouni.

Raj Nayak shared a video a couple of days ago and wrote, "#Breakingnews 22 days to go for the BIGGEST Reality Show. #BIGGBOSS with @BeingSalmanKhan @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @cpplusglobal."

In the promo, Salman Khan is seen watching cricket match alone at his home. A neighbour requests him if he could also join him. Salman allows him, but the guy calls his friends as well to join him. Although Salman is shocked with the guys' interference, he doesn't tell anything.

Later, Mouni Roy walks in and asks if she could watch the match with him, to which he responds, 'Aapke liye toh balcony seat book ki hai'.

