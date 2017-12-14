 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Who Will Get Eliminated This Weekend – Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma Or Hiten Tejwani?

Bigg Boss 11 : Gauri Pradhan ASK FANS to save Hiten Tejwani ; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. Currently, all the contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house are strong in one or the other way.

A few (like Vikas Gupta) are playing a good game with a well-planned strategy; a few others are surviving because of their luck (Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma) and fans (Hina Khan). And, Shilpa Shinde is winning the hearts by playing her own game!As the host of the show, Salman Khan said, only the strongest contestant will survive in the house.

This Week’s Nominated Contestants As we know, this week, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani are nominated for eviction. Here's all you should know about the upcoming eviction... Luv Tyagi As we all know, luck is favouring Luv Tyagi. He has huge fan support. He has just come out of his shell and started playing his own game. Hiten Tejwani Hiten Tejwani, being a celebrity too, has a huge fan base. Many celebrities too, are seen supporting him and asking viewers to vote for him. Although he is not creating any controversy, he the only contestant, who is playing a CLEAN game! Luv Gets More Votes Than Hiten! But, surprisingly Hiten has got less number of votes compared to Luv Tyagi. Priyank is marginally higher than Hiten! All three of them have a few number of votes' difference. Luv, Priyank & Hiten Voting Trend Khabri tweeted, "Shocking Voting trend #BB11 1 Shilpa 2 luv 3 Priyank 4 Hiten... Hiten is least vote gainer till now... While priyank at no 3 with little difference... LUV at no 2 😮... Shilpa leading with huge Margin ...But makerz will decide who'll go home this week." Is Luv Tyagi Already Evicted? The readers were in for a shock recently as Wikipedia featured Luv Tyagi as an evicted contestant(on December 17). Luv Tyagi Not Eliminated! The Reality Shows tweeted, "#BB11 Dont Trust any Wikipedia secreenshot which shows Luv will be evicted! Wikipedia page can be edited by any1 And wikipedia reviews editing after 24 hours and removes wrong info if any. Same was the case here." (In Pic: Old and latest snapshot of Wikipedia page.) Priyank Sharma On the other hand, a few of them guessed, Priyank Sharma might get evicted from the house. But if his ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal is entering the show, this might not happen. Also, since a lot of things are happening between Vikas and Priyank, the makers might not evict him. Shilpa Shinde Shilpa Shinde, for sure, will not be eliminated as she has strong support from fans. She has been playing really well, and the fans are loving her on the show. Will There Be A Wild Card Entry? According to the latest report, the plan of wild card entry was cancelled by the makers. They are still contemplating about sending Gehana Vasisth inside the house. Will There Be Double Elimination? There were also reports that there might be double eviction, this week. But these are also just rumours.

