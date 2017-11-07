 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Why Was Dhinchak Pooja Chucked Out Of The Show?

This season, Bigg Boss has managed to stay in news since the beginning. Although the show did not have a 'happening' launch, it managed to stay in limelight, thanks to the controversial contestants!

The eliminations in the house have always been an interesting topic of discussion. Last week, nine contestants were nominated and Dhinchak Pooja, Bandgi Kalra and Sabyasachi Sathpath were also in the list.

Bandgi Kalra Earlier, there were buzz on social media that Bandgi Kalra had got less number of votes. We knew that the makers would not eliminate her as her romance with Puneesh Shamra is being discussed among the fans. Sabyasachi Satpathy Got The Least Number Of Votes We had revealed that Sabyasachi Satpathy got the least number of votes and was supposed to leave the house, but later the makers changed their decision and eliminated Dhinchak Pooja. Why Was Pooja Chucked & Not Sabyasachi? We had revealed that both Pooja and Sabyasachi didn't manage to stay in limelight. In fact, Pooja had more fans (thanks to her funny songs) than Sabysachi and there was no chance of Pooja getting less number of votes. Then, why did the makers decide to eliminate Dhinchak Pooja? Initial Plan Was To Eliminate Sabyasachi! According to a Bollywoodlife report, "The initial plan was to eliminate Sabyasachi from the house. He too like Pooja has been rather quiet and uncontroversial." Pooja’s Fees Was More Than Sabyasachi "However, when they did the Math, they realised they would have to pay Lakhs more to Pooja if she stayed there. She has also been quiet inside the house. Keeping that in mind, the makers felt that eliminating Pooja was more profitable. In all probability, Sabyasachi will be eliminated in the coming week." Dhinchak Pooja It has to be recalled that it was said that Dhinchak Pooja had demanded more money to participate on the reality show. It was also said that Pooja was paid more compared to other commoners. So we are sure makers eliminated her for their profit! Luv Tyagi & Dhinchak Pooja It has to be recalled that the contestants had tried to link up Luv Tyagi and Dhinchak Pooja. They had even performed their haldi ceremony. But, all of sudden the contestants stopped talking, or even teasing Pooja or Luv! Dhinchak Pooja’s Parents Didn’t Want Her To Go Bigg Boss! If you recall, Dhinchak Pooja had said that she had entered the show against her family's wish. When Akash said, "I love you," and tried to bond with her, she had said her parents won't like all these! Pooja’s Equation With Luv Wasn’t Real! Pooja was quoted by Mid-Day as saying , "My equation with Luv in the house might have looked real but it wasn't. It was showed in such a manner that people were forced to believe there's something brewing between us." Pooja & Luv "Had my feelings for Luv been real, I would have committed to him in the house itself. Even Luv would have committed to this relationship, but there was nothing from my end and his end too." Pooja & Luv Had Asked The Housemates Not To Joke! "Luv and I had a conversation regarding this and we made it very clear to the inmates that this 'relationship' discussion had to end and no more jokes about it."

All we can say is 'Bigg Boss is not your cup of tea, 'Dhinchak' Pooja!

