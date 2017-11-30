 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Why Is Everyone Lashing Out At Hina Khan?

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan is in news for all the wrong reasons. Since the beginning, the actress has received a lot of criticism, not only from the viewers, but also from the television industry. The way Hina is going, it appears like the actress might lose her massive fan following, that she garnered from her popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Recently, we revealed as to how the actors from television industry lashed out at Hina Khan for her comment on Sakshi Tanwar! In a conversation with Arshi Khan, Hina gestured how Sakshi is cock-eyed!

TV Actresses React To Hina’s Comment This didn't go well with many television actors, Gauhar Khan, Kishwer Merchant, Kamya Punjabi, Anita Hassanandani and Vikas Kalantri took to social media to lash out at Hina. Geeta Phogat‏ Supports Hina Khan Geeta Phogat shared the complete video (from which the fan had made the video and people misunderstood) and wrote, "See this and then tweet about @eyehinakhan ....Ye haters ka kaam hai...normal baat thi... lekin kaha se kaha leke gaye ye topic ko 😏😏." Sana Khan Ask Why Is Everyone Lashing Out At Hina Khan? A few days ago, Sana Khan too, took to social media and wrote, "Y is everyone only lashing out on Hina inside out?Well I guess others r behaving the same at times worst ! Tom opp team looks worst though🤭" Hina Khan’s Fan-made Video Hina's fan-made video didn't have the complete detail and had only negative points that Hina said. Hina had apparently pointed out at Gauhar's Facebook followers. Also, Hina was seen discussing about other the actresses and their complexion, even Vikas Gupta was involved! Hina Khan Of course! Hina shouldn't have made those comments (although it was her opinion) on the show. She should know that she is being watched by everyone and those comments might not go well with others! Rocky Supports Hina Meanwhile, Hina's alleged boyfriend, Rocky is seen supporting her, no matter what! In an interview to Tellychakkar, he said that Hina is playing well on the show! Hina Is Natural & Real! He said, "She's playing great! Within the boundaries of decency and grace, she is playing quite well. Obviously, there were some mistakes and bumps down the road but that's absolutely natural, it proves that she is real." Rocky Feels Hina Is Criticised Because… Rocky was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "A portion of social media is criticising everything including the good things that Hina is doing. This is happening since it is mostly motivated and is a result of online campaigning and PR." Why Is The Whole Industry Going Against Her? When asked if he thinks the whole industry is going against her, he said, "These are a handful of people; they don't represent the entire industry. Most of them belong to Vikas' lobby and that's the reason they are opposing Hina." Rocky Adds… "There have been so many instances where other celebs have supported her. Moreover, there are a few of Vikas' friends who supported Hina and we appreciate it." Celebs Lashing Out At Hina Are Vikas’ Chameleon Friends! "The same handful of flag bearers was doing the same for Shilpa initially when she was being nasty towards Vikas. It is just like they are his chameleon friends. They change colour to back his (Vikas) new best friend (Arshi) and bash Hina. It's pretty obvious and lame."

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan's Comment On Sakshi Tanwar Leaves Gauhar, Kishwer & Kamya Fuming!