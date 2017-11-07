 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Why Was Shilpa Shinde Not Sent To The Secret Room As Decided?

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have taken over the house! Their fight is much talked about on the show. The host of the show, Salman Khan had even teased the duo that it is their strategy that they had planned outside the house to stay in news!

Last week, the fight became intolerable. While a few fans supported Shilpa and were seen telling that Vikas is playing victim card, many of them supported Vikas and felt that Shilpa was torturing him a lot and taking personal revenge on him. Vikas had also tried to escape thrice from the house!

Makers Wanted To Send Shilpa To Secret Room! It was said that Salman Khan would lash out at Shilpa and will send her to the secret room. But nothing as such happened. Nothing As Such Happened! He just asked Shilpa and Vikas not to make any personal attacks. In fact, Salman praised Shilpa for playing well! So, wondering why was the decision changed? Salman Khan Didn’t Want To Send Shilpa Shinde To Secret Room! According to Bollywoodlife report, "It was earlier decided that Salman would lash out at both of them. In fact, Shilpa was supposed to be sent to the secret room of the Bigg Boss house from where she could keep an eye on her co-contestants. But then Salman was not really on-board for this, as he was the one to take a call to talk it out to both Shilpa and Vikas and sort their differences." Vikas' Brother Siddharth Upset Vikas' brother Siddharth was upset with the makers and Salman for not taking any action against Shilpa. He wrote a lengthy message on social media and asked people not to support bullying inside the house. Siddharth Asks People Not To Support Bullying He wrote, "I would like everyones attention and heartfelt "plead" for help. Please read this: Bullying is real and its much bigger than a television show. There is a "BIG" difference between an altercation(a quarrel) and bullying." Why Siddharth Calls ‘The Fight’ Bullying? "A quarrel includes both the parties putting there points forward which is in disagreement where as bullying is one sided. Why i call this bullying? Firstly any sensible viewer could figure that out and second clearly one is bound by the rules of the house that a bias is roaring high in the name of the woman card( the f***)." Siddharth Wanted The Makers To Take Action Against Shilpa! "Millions of kids and even adults in their respective work spaces are bullied on a daily basis and sadly some of them end up taking drastic steps. Its a "real issue" and by not taking action against Shilpa BB is just sending a message that its okay. Its fine." Siddharth Upset! "Its like promoting bullying. You handle yourself they say. Really!? Not everyone is same. People are as unique as it gets, everyone is different. Every action in their lives have made them who they are, hence everyone has a different threshold. Instead of solving the problem you are telling the other person to change who he is!? And all this for what!? Entertainment?" Siddharth Writes… "I plead all of you to join me in this movement. Lets make noise so loud that not only opens up their ears but their minds too! Trend these hashtags #stopshilpa #notobullying #istandwithvikas . @colorstv @lostboyjourney @endemolshineind."

What do you think - are Shilpa and Vikas are playing a game? Hit the comment box to share your views...

