 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: You Will Be SHOCKED To See Mehajabi Siddiqui & Jyoti Kumari’s Transformations (PICS)

Last year, Bigg Boss makers surprised the viewers by opening the doors to the commoners. This year too, the makers continued the game with the mix of commoners and celebrities. The biggest reality show is no doubt, a big platform for the contestants especially for commoners.

We have seen as to how the commoner, Manveer Gujjar emerged as winner and bagged another big reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors. Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi are also seen utilising the fame that they gained from the show. We have also seen, Lokesh Kumari's major transformation post her Bigg Boss stint.

Mehajabi Siddiqui & Jyoti Kumar’s Major Transformation This season too, a few contestants (like Sapna Choudhary) who got evicted, are already getting good opportunities. Interestingly, two other commoners - Mehajabi Siddiqui and Jyoti Kumar have undergone major transformation! In the latest pictures both the commoners are completely unrecognizable. Mehajabi Siddiqui It has to be recalled that Mehajabi entered the house as a ‘padosi' along with Sabyasachi Satapathy, Luv Tyagi and Lucinda Nicholas. She had claimed to create havoc inside the house and called herself ‘anaconda'. (Image Source: Facebook) Mehajabi’s New Look It has to be recalled that when Arshi Khan called her 'kaali daayan', she gave a befitting reply to her. She had said, "If you see me decked-up with all the layers of make-up that you people apply, you will not be able to recognize me. I look that good and charming." Well, looking at this picture we can say that she has proved it! (Image Source: Facebook) Mehajabi Was Eliminated During Double Eviction Unfortunately, Mehajabi was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house along with Sabyasachi Satpathy, during the double eviction. (Image Source: Facebook) Jyoti Kumari’s Shocking Transformation Also, another contestant who had undergone shocking transformation is Jyoti Kumari. The 20-year-old girl, who hails from Massaudi in Bihar, looks pretty. Has she gone under the knife or is this the magic of make-up? (Image Source: The Reality Shows Twitter) Jyoti’s New Look Jyoti had revealed that she loves acting. She had said that she is looking forward to some acting projects. Well, it has to be seen whether her transformation is for a project! (Image Source: The Reality Shows Twitter) Sapna Choudhary On Colors’ Show Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary was recently seen in Colors' show, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani season 2. She had performed a dance sequence on the show.

