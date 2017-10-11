 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan Makes Shocking Statements; Wants Salman Khan To Apologise To Him!

Zubair Khan was the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Post his eviction, he filed complaint against Salman Khan for threatening him.
It has to be recalled that during the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host of the show, Salman Khan, had blasted him for abusing and threatening the contestants. Zubair couldn't take Salman's harsh words and popped pills. He was admitted to the hospital. Now that he is out from the Bigg Boss house, he is revealing shocking statements against the channel, show and the host, Salman Khan. Read on . . .
“Salman Is The Dawood Ibrahim Of The Film Industry”
In an interview with Indiatimes, Zubair Khan said, "Salman is the Dawood Ibrahim of the film industry." He further said that he will file an FIR against Salman and the channel.
Zubair Was Mentally Harassed!
Zubair added, "They mentally harassed me to almost commit suicide. He insulted me on national television and even threatened me."
Half Footage Of Him Abusing Arshi Was Shown!
It has to be recalled that Salman has lashed out at Zubair for abusing Arshi Khan. To this, Zubair said, "They showed the half footage of me abusing Arshi Khan, but didn't show the footage of why I was abusing her. She was making such filthy statements against my religion which left me fuming."
The Channel Asks Contestants To Abuse & Fight!
Zubair added that before entering the Bigg Boss house, the channel had asked the contestants to abuse and indulge in unnecessary fights for TRP.
Zubair Adds. . .
"Salman called me a nalla don on national television, but when did I say that I belong to Dawood family? 6 years ago, I gave a clarification that I am not from the underworld family. The media has said that too. There is no proof."
“Salman Himself Has A Connection With Dawood”
"Salman is the dirtiest person in the industry. I will expose the world how cheap he is. He did his image makeover after the 2002 hit and run accident through his PR. Salman himself has a connection with Dawood, his film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was financed by the underworld."
Zubair Do Not Belong To Dawood Or Haseena Parkar’s Family
Zubair clarifies that he does not have any connection with the underworld and does not belong to the Dawood or Haseena Parkar's family. He further added that he will go back to the show only if Salman apologises to him!
Zubair’s Facebook Video
Zubair had also shared a video on Facebook, in which he said that he was not thrown out of the show, but he himself left the show.
Zubair Unaware Of The Promo That Channel Aired
In the video, he also revealed that he was unaware of the promo that the channel showed about him. He was asked not to be in touch with anyone, he couldn't watch television nor he was given his mobile.
Colors Used Zubair For TRP!
He adds that Colors has maligned his image and used him for TRP. He is neither scared of death nor any bhai or atankwadi. He even added that bhai loog has Salman Khan's photo and everyone knows whose money is invested on Salman's film. He also gave example of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.