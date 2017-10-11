 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan Makes Shocking Statements; Wants Salman Khan To Apologise To Him!

Zubair Khan was the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Post his eviction, he filed complaint against Salman Khan for threatening him.

It has to be recalled that during the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host of the show, Salman Khan, had blasted him for abusing and threatening the contestants. Zubair couldn't take Salman's harsh words and popped pills. He was admitted to the hospital. Now that he is out from the Bigg Boss house, he is revealing shocking statements against the channel, show and the host, Salman Khan. Read on . . .