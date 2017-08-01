 »   »   » Bigg Boss Makers Reveal New Logo; Priyanka Chopra’s Doppelganger Navpreet Banga Approached!

Although Bigg Boss is a 'big' show and needs no publicity, the makers are trying all possible ways to attract more viewers. In one such attempt, the makers have changed the logo of the show.
As we all know that the show is not getting good TRPs even after Salman Khan hosting the show. So the makers are trying to rope in the commoners, who are popular on social media. Read on to know the latest updates of the show...
Bigg Boss New Logo
Although the eye symbol has been retained, the colour of the new logo is splashed with yellow. The logo looks simple yet attractive.
Priyanka Chopra’s Doppelganger Navpreet Banga Approached
According to a report from an entertainment portal, Priyanka Chopra's Doppelganger, Navpreet Banga has been approached for Bigg Boss 11.
Who Is Navpreet Banga?
Navpreet is a weightlifter and an avid Instagrammer. She became popular on internet as she resembles Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Apparently, Navpreet has given a nod and will enter the show as a commoner!
Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Approached
According the entertainment website's report another commoner, who has been approached is Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj. But, he has refused to be part of the show.
Who Is Shaurya Bhardwaj?
Shaury Bhardwaj calls himself a 'grandmaster'. He is seen sporting combat attires in most of his pictures on his social media account. Shaurya is embroiled in a lot of allegations of impersonation.
Commoners To Participate For Free!
According to Bollywoodlife report, the commoners won't be paid participation fee for doing the show. Apparently, many of them are happy to just get inside the house.
How Are Commoners Benefitted?
Apparently, there are two types of commoners who would enter the show - the first category is popular on social media and they might be paid, while the second category will just be ‘aam aadmi'.
Commoners’ Pay...
The second category of commoners will be paid if they accomplish the task successful. They will also be given special bonuses if they are responsible for a raise in ratings of the show!