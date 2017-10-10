 »   »   » Bollywood Actress, Rekha Has Inspired These Popular Television Actresses. . .

Rekha, Bollywood's eternal beauty revered for her magnificent charm and elegance turned 63 today (October 10). Bollywood diva Rekha has a huge fan following in India. In fact, there are many well known names on the list of her.
Here are some most popular television actresses talking about her. . .
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
We have a mutual passion about signing. Rekha, the evergreen actress is very passionate about singing and on legendary RD Burman's request, she even hummed two songs in her film titled, Khoobsurat. She is so much inspiring.
Helly Shah
Rekhaji has been one of the most super talented and gorgeous actresses. She is an extremely hardworking lady and amazing performer. I admire her a lot! She inspires not only me but so many people around the globe.
Shubhangi Atre
Rekha has been loved by all till now and will be in future. She is very much inspirational for everyone who wishes to be part of showbiz. For me, I have always heard and learned. She was one among the actresses who is known to be highly punctual and she values time more than anything else. And I try to follow the same.
Roop Durgapal
Anything said about Rekhaji's beauty wouldn't be enough. She is an enigma. While reading her biography sometime back I would get lost in imagining what her life would have been, but when I listen to her interviews, I am even more enthralled by her august personality and the husky voice she has.
Even today what a delight full beauty she is and I am in love with her voice.
Soni Singh
Rekha has been always one of my favourite actresses. She also happens to be the first ever actress in Hindi film industry who got herself enrolled in a gym at Hotel Ramee International and she started with swimming and basic exercises. She set the door of modern life open for the girls.
Mahika Sharma
Rekha is one of my favourite. Strange but true, during her initial years in acting industry, she was always looked down upon because of her dark complexion and features, and Bollywood even considered an ugly duckling.
Even when it comes to me I'm criticized for my looks many time but I'm happy with time people will accept me and love me like her.